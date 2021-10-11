CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP bulls take back control and tighten their grip in New York trade

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP has firmed since London trade and made fresh highs in New York. GBP is weighed by Brexit angst and the energy crisis. EUR/GBP has climbed to the highest level of the day in New York, travelling from a low of 0.8472 to 0.8499 around the time of writing. Initially, sterling was getting a start of the week boost as the Bank of England warned of higher interest rates.

www.fxstreet.com

