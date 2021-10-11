2 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting in Marlboro County

2 people were killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Marlboro County. According to Lieutenant Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly after 2 am yesterday morning in the parking lot across the street from the Club Amnesia nightclub in McColl which is near the North Carolina/South Carolina border. Authorities say there were multiple shooters and most involved were believed to be from North Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.