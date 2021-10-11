CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilman Fertitta opens up about his divorce, money and yachts in Forbes cover story

By Amanda Drane
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston billionaire Tilman Fertitta and longtime wife Paige have divorced, Forbes reported in its cover story featuring Fertitta among the nation’s wealthiest people. The story, published Monday, said the 2017 split was amicable — Paige and their four children recently spent a week on Fertitta’s new 252-foot yacht — and Fertitta has been remarried for two years to Lauren Ware, formerly a litigation counsel for Landry’s.

