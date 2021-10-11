Tilman Fertitta opens up about his divorce, money and yachts in Forbes cover story

SpringHill, the content and consumer product company founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter, has raised a new round of financing that values the company at $725 million. Investors in the new round include Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital (which is leading the investment round), the athletic apparel giant Nike, Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group, and video game studio Epic Games. James and Carter will remain majority owners of the company. In addition to helping fund an international expansion, SpringHill says it will use the infusion of cash on “acquiring valuable new IP, pursuing synergistic M&A, and investing in...

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO