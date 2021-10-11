CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bags Aren't What They Used to Be

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBags, purses, satchels, man bags, whatever you call yours have evolved over time. Vintage bags have been dubbed the new smart investment of 2021. In fact bags that carry at least 10 years are going for as much, if not more than a new one. Gen Z-ers and Millennials are cashing in on the deal, reportedly flipping bags like hotcakes. The average price of a vintage Gucci Jackie bag has grown over 100 percent in the past two years. Greg shares how he finally upgraded his bag a few years ago at the request of his wife.

