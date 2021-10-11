Trail Of Jack-O-Lanterns In Maryland Is A Glowing Event Loved By Both Children And Adults

Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Then check out this glowing jack-o-lantern trail that will soon be making its grand appearance in Maryland. This annual event is loved by both children and adults, and makes for one magical evening. Read on for the details, and start planning your visit!

It's always a great time to visit Green Meadows Petting Farm, which is located in Ijamsville, Maryland.

This spot is loved by many for its animals and for its seasonal events that are perfect for any age. Pumpkin, anyone?

Speaking of pumpkins, every year, several volunteers take the time to carve all sorts of kooky jack-o-lanterns...

...which are then put on display at the annual Trail of Jack-o-Lanterns event. From silly faces...

...to dinosaurs and even Star Wars characters, you never know what you'll find when exploring this glowing trail. There's something new to see every year!

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes, which adds even more fun to this unique event. Don't forget to dress up!

And don't forget to bring your camera as well. So many autumnal photo ops await.

Learn more about Green Meadows Petting Farm AND its lovely events by clicking on the website linked below. Enjoy!

For more information about the events at Green Meadows Petting Farm, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here.

Address: Green Meadows Petting Farm, 10102 Fingerboard Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754, USA