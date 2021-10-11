Trail Of Jack-O-Lanterns In Maryland Is A Glowing Event Loved By Both Children And Adults
Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Then check out this glowing jack-o-lantern trail that will soon be making its grand appearance in Maryland. This annual event is loved by both children and adults, and makes for one magical evening. Read on for the details, and start planning your visit!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about the events at Green Meadows Petting Farm, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here.
For another fun spot in the Old Line State, click on: Both A Store And A Petting Zoo, Maryland’s Schoolhouse Earth Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination!
How about a daily dose of Maryland events, accommodations, and more by getting our articles delivered directly to your inbox?! Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Address: Green Meadows Petting Farm, 10102 Fingerboard Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754, USA
Comments / 0