Maryland State

Trail Of Jack-O-Lanterns In Maryland Is A Glowing Event Loved By Both Children And Adults

By Jamie Alvarenga
 3 days ago

Ready to get into the Halloween spirit? Then check out this glowing jack-o-lantern trail that will soon be making its grand appearance in Maryland. This annual event is loved by both children and adults, and makes for one magical evening. Read on for the details, and start planning your visit!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nsrq7_0cO1LtjF00
It's always a great time to visit Green Meadows Petting Farm, which is located in Ijamsville, Maryland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzHht_0cO1LtjF00
This spot is loved by many for its animals and for its seasonal events that are perfect for any age. Pumpkin, anyone?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZyQw_0cO1LtjF00
Speaking of pumpkins, every year, several volunteers take the time to carve all sorts of kooky jack-o-lanterns...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2506lD_0cO1LtjF00
...which are then put on display at the annual Trail of Jack-o-Lanterns event. From silly faces...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUl6U_0cO1LtjF00
...to dinosaurs and even Star Wars characters, you never know what you'll find when exploring this glowing trail. There's something new to see every year!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWzkh_0cO1LtjF00
Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes, which adds even more fun to this unique event. Don't forget to dress up!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QahGI_0cO1LtjF00
And don't forget to bring your camera as well. So many autumnal photo ops await.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLhcc_0cO1LtjF00
Learn more about Green Meadows Petting Farm AND its lovely events by clicking on the website linked below. Enjoy!

For more information about the events at Green Meadows Petting Farm, visit the website. You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here.

For another fun spot in the Old Line State, click on: Both A Store And A Petting Zoo, Maryland’s Schoolhouse Earth Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination!

How about a daily dose of Maryland events, accommodations, and more by getting our articles delivered directly to your inbox?! Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Address: Green Meadows Petting Farm, 10102 Fingerboard Rd, Ijamsville, MD 21754, USA

