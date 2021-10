Are we heading for a "mating crisis"? Sounds a bit alarmist, but one NYU professor is convinced we're heading in the wrong direction as a society. The amount of women enrolled in college in the United States is at an all time high, according to the the Wall Street Journal, using data from the U.S. Department of Education. The Journal also goes on to say the gap will continue to widen. So, why are some so concerned by this, and what does this have to do with an impending crisis?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO