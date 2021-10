Demand for the Hyundai Palisade is proving to be so strong that the car manufacturer is said to be looking for ways to increase production of the large SUV. The Palisade is currently built at Hyundai’s Ulsan Plant 4 in Korea. This site builds between 6,000 and 7,000 units for the U.S. market each month, but according to Korea’s Newsis, U.S. demand sits at between 8,000 and 9,000 units annually.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO