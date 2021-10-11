CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi Meets With Pope Francis Amidst Growing Nationwide Abortion Debate

By News Anchors & Reporters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting happened only months after Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, Pelosi’s hometown, released a letter saying that pro-choice politicians should not recieve the sacrament, and that they would be barred from Communion at his Archdiocese. However, despite Pope Francis declaring abortion is “murder” last month, he criticized Catholic...

The Independent

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.Earlier this year, a number of Catholic Bishops debated denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights, but eventually backed away from setting any policy for politicians and the Eucharist.First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
timesdelphic.com

Drake responds to President Biden’s vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden has announced plans to sign an executive order that would require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that all of those employees are vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 once a week. However, each state is different, and Drake University Provost Sue Mattison said that the executive order contradicts state legislation passed in May.
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CNN

Manchin and Sinema detail key disagreements over Biden agenda

(CNN) — The two leading Democratic moderates made clear to their colleagues this week that a deal on the party's sweeping economic package is far from secured, raising new questions about the fate of President Joe Biden's first-term agenda, according to sources familiar with the matter. Among the red flags:...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi is upset the media won’t do her job for her

It’s no secret that much of the media’s reporting these days consists of refurbished Democratic talking points. It's so bad that Democrats feel entitled to such coverage. Apparently frustrated with reporters’ pointed questions about President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending package and congressional Democrats’ inability to pass it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just lectured the media for not doing a good enough job of “selling” the agenda for her.
pnwag.net

Pelosi Warns of Cuts to Build Back Better Act

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned her party about the need to trim back the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act, the budget reconciliation bill. “I’m very disappointed we’re not going with the original $3.5 trillion,” she noted. “But whatever we do we will make decisions that will continue to be transformative.”
