CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UPDATE: Zapata County Commissioners giving back salary raises they gave themselves

By Sandra Sanchez
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uflFD_0cO1IhCi00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — After much public outcry, the four Zapata County commissioners on Friday said they were not accepting the pay raises they had voted to give themselves just weeks ago.

Several other Zapata County elected officials, including the sheriff, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk also said Friday they were refusing the pay raises for Fiscal 2022, Zapata County Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Thatcher told Border Report.

Rural South Texas commissioners give themselves pay raise as border county is in debt

During a commission meeting on Friday morning, all four commissioners told a packed courthouse that they were sorry for what one commissioner called an “irresponsible decision” to give themselves a 17% pay increase to $50,000 for this fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

They all said they would sign an affidavit to give back the pay raise and to revert their pay to Fiscal 2021 salary levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkdnR_0cO1IhCi00
Zapata County Commissioner Court on Oct. 8, 2021, from left: Norberto Garza, Joey Solis, Judge Joe Rathmell, Olga Elizondo and Paco Mendoza. (Screen shot from hearing)

“Although we can no longer amend the budget, and I voted in favor of the raise, I also decided to sign the affidavit to reduce my salary back to what it was in 2020-21,” Commissioner Joey Solis said.

Solis had proposed the salary increase, which commissioners voted in on Sept. 27. The raise also applied to all elected officials in the county in rural South Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcjPS_0cO1IhCi00
Zapata County is a rural ranching community of just 14,000 residents an hour east of Laredo, Texas, on the border with Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, however, opposed the salary increase and signed an affidavit with the county’s treasurer and refused to take a salary increase.

The county has been for years operating on a budget deficit. And border travel restrictions that have been in place since March 2020 have limited those coming from Mexico to spend money in Zapata County.

Texas border sees bump in sales tax revenues despite COVID-19 travel restrictions

On Friday, after over 1,000 residents had signed a petition and dozens showed up at the county courthouse, all four commissioners did the same and rescinded their pay raises.

“I heard you loud and clear,” Solis said. “I want to thank the community for coming together and working together. … I see what this rattled up and I’m listening.”

“I see what this rattled up and I’m listening.”

Zapata County commissioner joey solis

“If this amount of interest had been present (at the first hearing) I guarantee you the board’s direction would have been different. But now that we see all of you here today we are here to represent you. We are your voice. We are elected by you and to serve you,” Commissioner Paco Mendoza said. “Now that we know there are so many of you against this — and it was perhaps an irresponsible decision on our part — we’re here to make things right. So I too also reject the salary increase.”

Commissioner Olga Elizondo also said she would sign the affidavit and thanked so many citizens for attending Friday’s meeting.

Earlier this week, Elizondo told Border Report that she wished more residents would get involved with county issues and show up and speak up.

Rathmell praised their decisions in court on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBlcT_0cO1IhCi00
Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell is seen June 4, 2020, on family ranchlands in Zapata County. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“I applaud commissioners for reconsidering and basically that is the only option that we have. The statute regarding elected officials’ salaries is very clear: Once it’s approved at commissioners’ court meeting and a hearing has been held, we can’t do a Round 2 and say, ‘we don’t want it anymore.’ The only way is by affidavits that the commissioners have stated this morning. That is the remedy,” Rathmell told the court.

Thatcher, who heads the county’s Republican Party, told Border Report after the hearing that she is relieved that so many elected officials are giving back their salary increases.

“A lot of people from the county showed up to voice their concerns and I’m very proud that this little petition woke the sleeping giants in the county,” Thatcher said via phone.

However, she pointed out that four justices of peace still hadn’t come forward to say they will sign affidavits to give back the money. All four are up for reelection.

The four are to receive the largest pay bumps in the county: a 45% increase from $32,000 to $45,000.

An online petition started by Thatcher garnered almost 700 signatures and raised $430. All of the funds were presented in a check on Friday to the local food pantry, Thatcher said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Another paper petition had gotten 300 signatures and more were coming in as of Friday morning, she said.

“I’m glad that some elected officials reflected and they did decline and sign the affidavit. We’re just waiting for other elected officials who are up for re-election and haven’t signed affidavit like the justices of the peace for precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Groninger Updates County Council On Commissioners’ Legal Services Contract

Before adopting the 2022 budget Thursday night, the Kosciusko County Council wrapped up discussion on legal services and Sheriff’s Office and Central Dispatch pay. At the Council’s Sept. 9 meeting, the Council voted to increase the County Commissioners’ legal services budget for county attorney Ed Ormsby only by 4% to $60,320. The Commissioners requested $131,000 for legal services for 2022, saying the previous county attorneys, Chad and Mike Miner, underbilled the county. Ormsby began as county attorney Jan. 1 and worked under the same contract as Chad Miner at $200 per hour, $100 less than he normally charges.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
kgns.tv

Zapata County rescinds pay increase after public outrage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tensions were high over in Zapata County Friday morning. Many residents showed up to the county courthouse to give commissioners a piece of their mind after their representatives agreed to salary increases despite the county’s one-million-dollar budget shortfall and the judge’s strong opposition. Judge Joe Rathmell...
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

County salary commission meets

The Livingston County Salary Commission met Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the office of the Livingston County Commissioners. The Salary Commission is charged with meeting in every odd-numbered year to determine salaries for elected county officials and to consider other compensation-related issues. The Salary Commission voted that the elected officials of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#County Judge#Mexico#County Treasurer#Mcallen#Border Report#Rural South Texas
wibqam.com

Vigo County Council debates 2022 budget, salaries

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a lengthy meeting centered around salary discussions and the county budget Tuesday night, the Vigo County council agreed upon a tentative budget for 2022. Council members made a motion on the 2022 budget at Tuesday’s meeting regarding pay increases, but it was defeated in...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
kgns.tv

Webb County Commissioners to receive pay raise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners are expected to see a big change in their pay after approving a recent pay raise. Officials say they conducted a study from an outside agency three years ago regarding the salary of elected officials in Webb County. The study compared the salaries...
westbendnews.net

Mike Weible Selected as County Commissioner

The Paulding County Republican Central Committee met on Thursday October 7 to appoint a new County Commissioner at the Black Swamp Center. “Jerry Zielke, Chairman said we had eleven outstanding individuals who submitted resumes. After much discussion the committee voted in open session and the majority winner was Michael L...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission to take action on salaries Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a resolution that would cut the salaries of the commissioners starting in 2023. The matter will be taken up when the board meets on Tuesday. The cut in pay would hinge upon whether the public approves expanding the commission from three to five members. Currently the board makes $18,000 per year. If the board is expanded, each commissioner would be paid $10,800. That means the total budget for commissioners salaries would stay at $54,000.
RENO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

County commission gives employee raises

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners allocated $249,412.49 on Thursday to increase starting salaries and give raises to county employees. The commission cannot tell elected county officials how to spend money once it’s in their budgets, but the commission can make recommendations. Commissioners said they will provide enough money to raise the pay of county workers who make less than $13 per hour to that level, as well as enough money to give all other county employees what Commission President Don Smith said is roughly a 7% raise.
KINGWOOD, WV
coveleaderpress.com

Commissioners hear update on federal, state, county redistricting

The Texas Legislature has begun the redistricting process for United States Congressional Districts, State Representative Districts and State Senate Districts and released initial draft maps showing the newly proposed districts last week. Coryell County is currently in U.S. Congressional District 25, with Rep. Roger Williams as the representative. District 25...
stmarynow.com

Patterson Council raises mayor's salary

PATTERSON -- Mayor Rodney Grogan is getting a raise. The Patterson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise the mayor's salary from $36,000 to $48,000 a year while keeping the job's $6,000 vehicle allowance in place. Grogan asked for the raise based in part on salaries in nearby municipalities. At...
PATTERSON, LA
Vail Daily

Ferry: Don’t give county commissioners a third term

With election season fast approaching, we need to start looking at some of the issues that will be on the ballot. And there are a couple of doozies. This week, I’ll start with the question posed by our current county commissioners asking us to extend their terms to another four years. Really? Is that some kind of a sick joke?
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
thepampanews.com

County Commissioners met Friday morning

The Gray County Commissioners Court met on Friday morning for a regularly-scheduled meeting. During the meeting, the Commissioners approved an inter-local agreement with Panhandle Regional Planning Commission for hazard mitigation. “Every fives years every county has to have a hazard mitigation plan,” County Judge Chris Porter said. “The PRPC staff...
GRAY COUNTY, TX
roysecityheraldbanner.com

Pruitt announces campaign for County Commissioner

Former Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt has announced his intention to run for Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2. Pruit made the announcement at a Labor Day barbeque and fundraiser at his home. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue to serve,” he said. “I love this county and want to...
ROCKWALL, TX
Ocean City Today

Worcester County Commissioner Briefs

The Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during the Oct. 5 meeting:. The commissioners unanimously approved the replacement of Information Technology’s main server, which had reached the end of its usable life and hardware support, according to a memo from IT Director Brian Jones. The new server’s total costs, including hardware, license support and setup were $132,592.26. Jones called the server “mission-critical,” adding that it had very specific hardware that will accommodate the county’s needs.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
ouraynews.com

County appoints planning commissioner

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Andrea Sokolowski to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission left by former Chairwoman Sheelagh Williams. Sokolowski has lived in the Ridgway area for seven years. She said she is interested in serving her community, focusing on “how the environment and people can get along and function together.” Sokolowski previously…
RIDGWAY, CO
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:. • Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 4 regular meeting. • Took no action on a memorandum of understanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell about the...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
576
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy