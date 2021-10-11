CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont detects viral disease that often kills deer

By The Associated Press
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcVp7_0cO1IZ5m00

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A frequently deadly viral disease that affects deer has been confirmed in Vermont for the first time, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease have been confirmed in deer in Castleton and West Haven, although they are likely related to more widespread outbreaks occurring in New York, the department said.

Vermont monitors spread of disease that often kills deer

New York has documented cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including some that border Vermont. The disease is spread to deer by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums. It does not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot get infected from deer or bites of midges.

Outbreaks can temporarily lower the size of a local deer population but do not have a significant impact regionally on the number of deer, officials said. The disease regularly occurs in southern states and outbreaks happen sporadically in the Northeast where deer have no immunity to the virus. There is no treatment or way to prevent the disease. Midges die in the first hard frost, ending the outbreak.

Deadly epizootic hemorrhagic disease suspected in Albany County wildlife, confirmed in Columbia, Greene Counties

Hunters whose favorite hunting spots have been affected by the virus may consider exploring new areas, the department said.

More from NEWS10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
City
Castleton, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Chelsea, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Mom of teen who fell into Niagara River hopes for a miracle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colleen Carey is hoping for a miracle as the search continues for her 15-year-old son who fell into the Niagara River. “It’s just non-stop looking. We’re just trying to find him. We’re hoping for a miracle, we’re hoping that we find him alive,” Carey said. Her son, Kameron Stenzel, reportedly fell […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Viral Disease#Ap#Greene Counties Hunters#Apple Store#Chelsea Test#Raiders#Suny Schenectady#Ev
NEWS10 ABC

New details on Saturday shooting at The Lounge in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The investigation into a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday at The Lounge on North Lake Avenue continues as new details are released. According to Albany Police, a group, including the victim— Alexander Bolton, walked from Central Avenue to North Lake Avenue where they then met another group. What started as an […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Med scientist wins grant to study effects of menopause on Alzheimer’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany Med scientist has received a grant to study the effects of menopause in Alzheimer’s disease. The $150,000 grant comes from the Alzheimer’s Association. Women are disproportionately affected by the disease, making up two-thirds of the patient population. Hormonal changes during menopause can lead to obesity and pre-diabetes, which are […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady High responds to claims of uptick in violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Schenectady High School faces several claims of an uptick in violence on campus. After a longtime teacher and a parent spoke out, the superintendent wants to assure that changes are being made to solve the allegedly escalating issue. Chris Ognibene has been a Schenectady High teacher for 21 years. Last week, he […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

2K+
Followers
923
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy