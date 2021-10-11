CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexico, PA

200 Haitians arriving daily in Tijuana, many intent on staying in Mexico, officials say

By Salvador Rivera
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlcrJ_0cO1IYD300

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Baldez and his younger brother spent eight days in a Mexican jail, eating only tortillas and water along with 81 other men in the same cell.

It was part of a month-long journey that began when he crossed the Guatemala-Mexico border and into the city of Tapachula.

This week, the Haitian migrant found himself outside a federal facility in Tijuana, in search of asylum or a work visa, hundreds of miles away.

Baldez is one of the 200 Haitian migrants that Tijuana officials estimate are arriving in their city on a daily basis — about 6,000 every month.

Once a week, hundreds line up outside a federal facility looking for a way to remain in Tijuana legally.

“I’m here hoping to get my papers,” Baldez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joi39_0cO1IYD300
Baldez is a Haitian migrant who just arrived in the city of Tijuana, Mexico. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

He told Border Report he and his brother were jailed in Hermosillo, Sonora after immigration officers detained them for not having proper documents.

Baldez said he’s an accounting teacher back home.

“I want to help my mother, daughter and wife,” he said. “I want to go back to Haiti and help everybody.”

He also said if granted asylum and a work visa, he has no plans on crossing the border into the United States. Others said the same thing, but actually getting the coveted documents is another story.

Former Haitian refugee urges fellow countrymen to come work in Tijuana, not cross border illegally

“In the end, we’re going to try to help everyone,” said Efren Gonzalez, who is in charge of the processing center. “We know they all share the same emotions and goals to be able to stay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt7Kg_0cO1IYD300
Once a week, hundreds of Haitians and other migrants line up outside an asylum and work visa processing center in Tijuana. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

Gonzalez says it’s a daunting task considering so many Haitians are showing up in Tijuana. The center can reportedly only process about 250 people per week.

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

“We can’t interview and go through all the paperwork for everyone from one day to the next, it takes time,” Gonzalez said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

It wasn’t clear whether Baldez got inside to begin filling out the paperwork. Before Border Report departed the scene, he was still waiting in line.

“I just want to work. Hopefully, I can do some accounting, but I don’t care, I want to stay here,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Florida Star

Dangerous Trek For Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum In Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A massive number of Haitian nationals attempted to migrate to the United States, eager for a better life, in the last weeks. But for more than 15,000, the dream was crushed. The vast majority were deported. They risked their lives on a dangerous journey through the Americas,...
IMMIGRATION
abcnews4.com

Borders less secure, country less safe after canceling wall, says ex border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it will be canceling border wall contracts in the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors on the U.S. - Mexico border. But former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan says the Rio Grande Valley is “the epicenter of the crisis that we’re facing right now.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Guatemala#Haitians#Border Report#Mexican
News 8 WROC

US envoy: US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. Last year, Mexico pulled foreign agents’ immunity from prosecution and imposed strict limits on their contacts with their Mexican […]
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
kyma.com

Mexican forces stop immigrant-laden cargo trucks from heading to U.S.

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican security forces say on Thursday night they found 652 Central American immigrants hidden in cargo trucks bound for the U.S. border. The Tamaulipas Ministry of Public Security released video showing police officers, migration agents, and troops intercepting the trucks. Officials say the caravan is one of the largest its encountered in recent months. Security forces arrested four people for human smuggling.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Mexico: The US 'Wall' In Migrants' Way

With the United States turning away migrants at its southern border, Mexico is also taking a firm stance against undocumented arrivals, including thousands of Haitian asylum seekers. Mexico, which will host US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Friday, recorded 90,314 asylum requests from January to September, according...
MEXICO, NY
Fox News

Mexican officials detain 652 migrants in trucks near US Border

MEXICO CITY — The majority of the children were unaccompanied by a parent or legal guardian, officials said. Most of the migrants were from Guatemala. The three trucks were stopped at a military checkpoint in Tamaulipas, a violence-riddled state bordering Texas. Despite the containers being sealed, immigration officials heard voices inside, federal authorities said. Through an X-ray examination they found silhouettes inside. When they opened the containers, they found the migrants, hungry and thirsty.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

In Mexico, hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants found packed in trucks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Police in northern Mexico discovered more than 600 Central American migrants hiding in three long cargo trucks headed to the United States late on Thursday, in one of the biggest round-ups of U.S.-bound migrants by Mexican authorities in years. Video released by police showed officers prying...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

US, Mexico to hold talks as thousands of Haitians gather near border

Members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met with Mexican officials Friday about updating the security cooperation between the two countries as the White House tracks roughly 20,000 Haitian migrants who are holed up in Colombia and waiting to surge to the US border. The Haitians...
IMMIGRATION
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
576
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy