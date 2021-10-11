Thibaut Courtois criticises UEFA AGAIN, insisting Belgium's Nations League third place play-off was a 'money game' before slamming FIFA plans for a biennial World Cup by claiming 'nobody cares about the players anymore'

Thibaut Courtois has accused football’s governing bodies of lining their own pockets at the expense of player welfare.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper hit out at the unyielding fixture schedule after Belgium lost the third-place match against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

‘This game is just a money game and we have to be honest about it,’ said Courtois. ‘We just play it because for UEFA it’s extra money.’

Thibaut Courtois says Belgium's Nations League third place play-off was just a 'money game'

And, pointing out wholesale changes made by both sides to give players a break, he added: ‘This shows we play too many games.’

Courtois has made 14 appearances for club and country since this season started in mid-August and last season played 61 times in 285 days, ending in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on July 2.

He bemoaned new UEFA competitions such as the Nations League and Europa Conference League, and FIFA’s proposals for the World Cup and Euros to be held every two years rather than every four.

Roberto Martinez's side were beaten by Italy on Sunday, finishing fourth in the Nations League

‘They can be angry about other teams wanting a Super League but they don’t care about the players, they just care about their pockets,’ said the former Chelsea keeper.

‘And now you hear about a European Championship and a World Cup every year, when will we get a rest? Never.’

Real Madrid were the driving force behind the failed plot by 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs to form a Super League, earlier this year.

‘In the end, top players will get injured and injured and injured,’ added Courtois. ‘We are not robots. It’s just more and more games and less rest for us.

‘Next year we have a World Cup in November, we have to play until the latter stages of June again. We will get injured. Nobody cares about the players any more.

‘If we never say anything it will be always the same.’

More games equals more money, which is why clubs and countries vote these competitions and schedules into existence.

And the other side of the debate is that the billions generated by football’s money men in the modern era have led to lucrative contracts for players such as Courtois.