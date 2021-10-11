CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Feeling of embarrassment is more motivation to win, for Patrick Mahomes

610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m728C_0cO1IMrZ00

(610 Sports) – "At the end of the day we have to get better. We haven't played the way we want to play, really, in all five weeks of the season." The words from a clearly frustrated Patrick Mahomes, less than a day after the Chiefs lost a 38-20 home game to the Buffalo Bills, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season.

In unfamiliar territory, Mahomes and the Chiefs find themselves looking up at the rest of the division in the AFC West and it has the team feeling a certain way... Embarrassed.

"You mentioned after the game, being embarrassed after the loss. What about the loss are you most embarrassed by and do you think that embarrassment can sort of fuel you guys to turn this around?" asked Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports 'The Drive'.

"Yeah, I mean it can," said Mahomes. "If you're not fueled by not losing those kind of football games like we've done, early in the season, then you don't belong in this locker room."

Click here to take your tailgating to the next level.

"It's just losing a game like that where you wanna go out there and play your best football against an opponent, that's a really really good opponent that you know will be in the playoffs and be a good football team, then lose in the way that we did, turning the ball over, penalties, and really kind of getting blown out at our home stadium," Mahomes continued. "It's stuff like that can't happen when you want to be a championship-caliber team. Like I said, it's about how we respond now, kind of how we get back at it, go back to work knowing that we have to play great football the rest of the way out."

Listen to the full interview with Patrick Mahomes by clicking the player below:

Comments / 1

Related
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Embarrassment#American Football#Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
talesbuzz.com

Patrick Mahomes is just not the greatest anymore

The biggest myth in the NFL is that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league. It simply isn’t true anymore. In no way is this an attempt to ignore or downplay the start of his NFL career. After his second full year with the Kansas City Chiefs, he had a league MVP and had won a Super Bowl.
NFL
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger and three coaches under duress in Week 4

No man is safe from the pressures of life in the NFL. While a duo of quarterbacks made Chris Broussard's latest list of people under duress in the league, the "First Things First" host also pointed to three head coaches feeling the heat. Here are Broussard's top five people under...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Patrick Mahomes is Getting His Own adidas ZX 2K Boost Colorway

Patrick Mahomes is focusing on getting his Chiefs squad ready to take on the Buffalo Bills this week, but in the midst of all of the football action, he’s also taking time to further expand upon his footwear initiatives with. . After unveiling his signature training shoe, the one-time Super...
FOOTBALL
prosportsoutlook.com

Patrick Mahomes is No Longer the Unanimous Best Quarterback in the NFL

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the 2x defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are off to a slow start this season, sitting at 2-3, two games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs already have more losses than they did all of last year during the regular season as Mahomes has suffered defeats to Lamar Jackson in Week 2, Justin Herbert in Week 3, and now Josh Allen in Week 5. It is safe to say that the AFC will have numerous elite quarterbacks moving forward, not just Mahomes.
NFL
chatsports.com

VOTE: Patrick Mahomes again nominated for NFL FedEx Air player of the week

On Monday, the NFL announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nominated to become Week 4’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. The Chiefs quarterback completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards, five touchdowns and one interception — good for a 131.0 passer rating — in Sunday’s 42-30 defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles, which evened the team’s 2021 record at 2-2.
NFL
Golf.com

Patrick Mahomes says this NFL star is the best golf buddy, by far

Shortly before the beginning of the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes was on the cover of our magazine. Why? Because he has spent the last few years transforming into an absolute golf nut. Working rounds into his vacation plans. Chasing aces in Jim Nantz’s backyard. Hoofing 36 a day at Bandon Dunes. The NFL’s most dynamic quarterback grew up playing with his father and has rediscovered a love for the greatest game. When one of the coolest athletes in the world leans into golf as his passion, that’s a good thing for all involved.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Andy Reid Making History

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles today, and in the process delivered Andy Reid his 100th win as their head coach. In doing so, Reid became the first head coach to win 100+ games with two NFL teams. Naturally, Reid’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was overjoyed to be...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes discuss what went wrong vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are not used to the position they found themselves in on Sunday night — beaten by an in-conference foe by multiple scores at Arrowhead Stadium. Reid and Mahomes took turns at the podium after an uncharacteristic 38-20 loss to...
NFL
USA TODAY

Bills drown out Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to make statement in AFC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It rained and poured on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Chiefs were blasted by the Buffalo Bills, 38-20 in an AFC title game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium that saw its second half delayed 62 minutes by severe weather. Buffalo’s Josh Allen – and...
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

Patrick Mahomes: Tyreek Hill is "the best playmaker in this league"

It's probably not a coincidence that after two quiet games that the Chiefs lost, Tyreek Hill's huge afternoon in Philadelphia came in a dominant win. Hill's absurd stat line (11 catches, 186 yards, 3 touchdowns) was maybe the most impressive part of the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles that didn't include some weirdly-angled Pat Mahomes throw. The 12-point win eased some concerns in Kansas City, and on Monday afternoon, Mahomes talked about just how dominant Hill has become in his 6th season.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission On His Performance

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off-target in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His three turnovers continued a trend of giving up the ball that he felt obligated to address after the game. Speaking to the media, Mahomes took full responsibility for his recent turnover woes....
NFL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy