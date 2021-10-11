Feeling of embarrassment is more motivation to win, for Patrick Mahomes

(610 Sports) – "At the end of the day we have to get better. We haven't played the way we want to play, really, in all five weeks of the season." The words from a clearly frustrated Patrick Mahomes, less than a day after the Chiefs lost a 38-20 home game to the Buffalo Bills, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season.

In unfamiliar territory, Mahomes and the Chiefs find themselves looking up at the rest of the division in the AFC West and it has the team feeling a certain way... Embarrassed.

"You mentioned after the game, being embarrassed after the loss. What about the loss are you most embarrassed by and do you think that embarrassment can sort of fuel you guys to turn this around?" asked Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports 'The Drive'.

"Yeah, I mean it can," said Mahomes. "If you're not fueled by not losing those kind of football games like we've done, early in the season, then you don't belong in this locker room."

"It's just losing a game like that where you wanna go out there and play your best football against an opponent, that's a really really good opponent that you know will be in the playoffs and be a good football team, then lose in the way that we did, turning the ball over, penalties, and really kind of getting blown out at our home stadium," Mahomes continued. "It's stuff like that can't happen when you want to be a championship-caliber team. Like I said, it's about how we respond now, kind of how we get back at it, go back to work knowing that we have to play great football the rest of the way out."

Listen to the full interview with Patrick Mahomes by clicking the player below: