CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’

By Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GfMv_0cO1IK6700

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter announced Monday that all users will have a new level of control when it comes to managing their followers.

Last month, Twitter Support announced that they were testing the ability to remove followers manually without blocking them.

Now anyone can trim unwanted followers by going to their profile, clicking “followers,” then clicking the three-dot icon and selecting “remove this follower.”

Facebook down: Instagram, Facebook coming back online after major outage

Other social media apps, such as Instagram, have already offered the tool as a more surreptitious way of keeping one’s content out of the feeds of unwanted users.

Previously, a blocked Twitter user would see that they had been barred from seeing someone’s tweets and interacting with them, which could give rise to angry retaliation on other platforms.

Some users resorted to a workaround called a “ soft block ,” which entailed blocking an abusive user, which removed that person from the list of followers, then unblocking them, according to TechCrunch.

Bloomberg reported last month that Twitter is working on several privacy tools, including archiving tweets, hiding liked tweets and leaving conversations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Follower#Weather#Techcrunch#Facebook Down#Nexstar#Twitter Support#Https T Co Nqhhf2q2fo#Twitter Safety#Twittersafety
mspoweruser.com

Google TV now allows you to set up a personalized profile

Google today announced the new Google TV profiles feature that will allow users to create their own personalized space with their Google Account. Each personalized profile will get TV show and movie recommendations, easy access to the personal watchlist and help from Google Assistant. Another cool thing is that your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across profiles, so no need to set up apps for each new profile. Google also announced the following two features for Google TV:
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

How Should Investors React to "The Facebook Files"?

After the unmasking of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) whistleblower Frances Haugen, her explosive testimony before Congress, and the release of The Wall Street Journal's months-long investigation entitled "The Facebook Files," the eyes of the world are on Facebook more than ever before. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Rachel Warren discuss these recent events and share their thoughts about the future of the big tech company.
INTERNET
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
rnbcincy.com

Beauty Influencer Briana Monique Slammed For Making Ignorant Comments About Nappy Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauty influencer Briana Monique is under fire for making ignorant comments about “nappy” African American hair during a recent beauty review video. The Youtube personality, who boasts nearly 344k followers, was reviewing a black-owned hair product, but it’s unclear as to what the name of the brand was.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
Big Country News

Son of Richard Dreyfuss Bashes Idaho on Twitter, Triggers Responses From Idahoans

Idaho Twitter is amid an uproar after Ben Dreyfuss launched into a tirade about Amazon shipments in “small town Idaho”. Dreyfuss, an actor and journalist, recently moved to Sun Valley from New York City, and took to Twitter to air his grievances about living in a smaller town and the "supply chain failure" affecting the availability of goods and services. Dreyfuss is the son of Richard Dreyfuss, the Academy Award-winning actor who starred in the hit 1975 film, Jaws, among other movies.
IDAHO STATE
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer furious after indefinite ban for wearing shorts & shirt

Streamer ‘LivStixs’ is calling out Twitch for double standards for permanently banning her over “inappropriate attire,” while Amouranth was allowed to return to the platform. On October 14, Liv was hit with her third suspension from Twitch and this time it was indefinite. To make things even more confusing, the...
TV & VIDEOS
97.3 The Dawg

Want to Remove Followers on Twitter? Now You Can

I don't know about you, but social media has become such a hotbed of controversy that sometimes I feel it's just not worth it to remain on the platforms. Although some of us have to use it for work, others just seem to feed off the negativity. And after last week's Facebook, What's App and Instagram outages, we saw firsthand what it can do to the American psyche. I mean, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost around $6 BILLION dollars in just as many hours when his business went down. And America collectively freaked out for a few hours. Yikes.
INTERNET
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

796
Followers
422
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy