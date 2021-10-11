CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Indiana towns prohibit sales of puppy mill puppies

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Communities across Northwest Indiana are considering humane pet store policies that ban the sale of pets raised at puppy and kitten mills.

The towns of Dyer and Highland passed similar ordinances recently which at their core prohibit the sale of puppy mill puppies, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported . They’re among the first municipalities in Indiana to have a humane pet store ordinance on the books, joining the city of Columbus and St. Joseph County.

Fishers police are on the hunt for puppies stolen during a pet store burglary

The new policy in Dyer prohibits the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits, but does not prevent pet stores from collaborating with animal care facilities or rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable cats, dogs or rabbits. The ordinance does not pertain to breeders, however.

Those who violate the ordinance are subject to a fine of up to $500 for each violation, or $500 per day for a continuing violation.

Highland’s ordinance does not specify particular penalties for violations, but violations of the new law could fall under the general penalty provision, which allows penalties up to $2,500 per day, local officials said.

Neighboring communities, including Crown Point, Munster and Hobart, are also considering a similar ordinance.

IMPD officer rescues puppy

Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for The Humane Society of the United States, told The Times the local ordinances are spurred by new legislation in Illinois that was signed into law in August. The law bans puppy mills in the state and prohibits the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops.

Many of those stores are expected to cross the border into Indiana, Morton said, adding that the Humane Society of the United States Indiana plans to propose a humane pet store bill at the state level in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 10

judy dean
3d ago

no need to breed..theres plenty of dogs that need a home..great for them ..wish everybody would do this...mutts make the best dogs in the world...adopt dont shop

Reply
19
Nancy Broertjes
3d ago

How do they differentiate "puppy Mills" from someone who is responsible breeding one or two dogs? I had one pair of pedigreed dogs and worked with my vet. They were vaccinated and had OFA and eye certifications. I bred them one time a year and the girl and puppies were examined by the vet. They had the run of my kitchen.

Reply(1)
8
Ashley Eckhardt
2d ago

That's why they are going to the northwestern part of OH instead. My step kids mother took them to one where they had 3 or 4 adult dogs in one cage. Kids took pics and everything.

Reply
2
 

