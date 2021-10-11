CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV’s Tatsuya Okahisa on technical art design and live-service MMOs

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know what a technical artist does in an MMO? If you responded by scrunching your face up and muttering “art… stuff?” that’s fine, you don’t need to feel bad, it’s not a field a lot of people know much about. So we can be thankful that Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest internal interview puff piece looks at lead technical artist Tatsuya Okahisa and explains what his job actually entails and how it contributes to making the game the best it can be.

