MLB

Fans loved how Joc Pederson used Anthony Rizzo's bat to hit a huge 3-run HR for the Braves

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Joc Pederson was the first midseason move the Braves made to bolster their outfield amid Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury, and he’s continued to make a major impact in the postseason (it’s Joctober, after all).

But he may have to send some thanks to former Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo.

During the fifth inning of Monday’s National League Division Series Game 3 in Atlanta, Pederson came to the plate as a pinch hitter for Ian Anderson with two runners on. Pederson, who was already 2 for 2 in the series with a home run, launched a massive three-run home run to the right field Chop House.

But take a look at his bat

After the home run, the TBS broadcast zoomed in on Pederson’s bat, and we could see that it had Anthony Rizzo’s name on it. Did Pederson take his former Cubs teammate’s bat with him to Atlanta and save it for the postseason?

I mean, that would be amazing.

Usually big-league players will have their own names written on bats even if the actual bat is a signature model of a different player. The bat could’ve been a stock Rizzo bat from Marucci, but in all likelihood, Pederson was up there hitting a huge home run with Anthony Rizzo’s actual bat.

Update: Pederson confirmed after the game that he indeed “stole” the bat from Rizzo.

Fans loved that.

This was how Twitter reacted

I guess the Cubs are having a presence in the playoffs after all.

