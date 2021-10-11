An Appreciation of Style
Have you ever met someone with seemingly unlimited creative vision? That’s Eduardo Mendoza, founder of the highly regarded real estate staging and interior design firm The Enhanced Home. Through a range of services, he combines a passion for art, understanding of space, and intuitive knack for personalized design to create jaw-dropping spaces that future and current homeowners immediately fall in love with. “I don’t believe in one style of design; I believe in all of them,” says Mendoza, who, in his staging work, specializes in combining existing furniture with pieces from his own collection. Born in Lima, Peru, the former Expedia manager-turned-design powerhouse developed an appreciation for color, pattern, and style at an early age.www.425magazine.com
