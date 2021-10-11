After almost losing his life, man who suffered cardiac arrest at airport reunites with rescuers
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. >> Hawaii is reporting four new COVID deaths and 113 additional infections. >> A 6.2-magnitude earthquake off Hawaii Island rattled residents across the state, but no damage has been reported. >> Southwest Airlines canceled flights following a weekend of disruptions.www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Comments / 0