Newly released body camera footage shows Minneapolis police “hunting” protesters during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in the midwest city.The video shows officers firing “less lethal” weapons at the protesters, exchanging fist bumps and saying “f*** these people” as they tried to enforce the curfew after days of unrest in the city.The footage was released in connection with the case of Jaleel Stallings, who was acquitted on multiple charges after he returned fire at officers who fired rubber bullets at him from an unmarked van.Mr Stallings, 29, said he acted in self-defence and did not know they...

PROTESTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO