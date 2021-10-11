Building a Legacy

Brock Smith, owner of Brock Smith Custom Homes, has been in business for more than 30 years. His team started building homes at Suncadia at its start in 2000, when the area was known as MountainStar. To date, Smith and his associates have built homes for more than 50 families in Suncadia and Tumble Creek in Cle Elum. They are currently building the 425 Resort Home of the Year, which will be unveiled next year in the magazine and online. We caught up with Smith to talk more about the evolution of the area through a builder’s eyes.