DrydenWire To Update Frequency, Information Used For Area Coverage Covid Posts
We will be switching to a weekly report that is to be published on Friday's at 2p. Therefore we will no longer be publishing our Monday update. Furthermore, this week we will be changing what we are including and what we are no longer including in our now weekly post. We are talking to those in the medical field, public health, and others to determine what exactly this should and shouldn't include going forward.drydenwire.com
