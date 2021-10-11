CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DrydenWire To Update Frequency, Information Used For Area Coverage Covid Posts

drydenwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will be switching to a weekly report that is to be published on Friday's at 2p. Therefore we will no longer be publishing our Monday update. Furthermore, this week we will be changing what we are including and what we are no longer including in our now weekly post. We are talking to those in the medical field, public health, and others to determine what exactly this should and shouldn't include going forward.

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

COVID hospitalizations drop near 700 in post-weekend update from LDH

-- New cases: 1,725 (since Friday) New deaths: 39 (since Friday) Total Lafourche COVID cases: 17,604 (64 more than Thursday's update) Total Lafourche deaths: 297 (3 more than Thursday's update) Lafourche's 7-day positivity: 7.0% (updated Wednesday) Louisiana COVID hospitalizations: 715 (152 fewer than Thursday) Louisiana COVID patients on ventilators: 135...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brown Daily Herald

Brown lowers required COVID-19 testing frequency

The University reduced its required COVID-19 testing frequency to once per week for fully vaccinated undergraduates and made testing optional for fully vaccinated employees, graduate and medical students, Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey ’91 MA’06 announced in a community-wide email Wednesday. Unvaccinated students and employees are still required to get tested every four days.
COLLEGES
Keene Sentinel

'Medically necessary?' Gray area complicates COVID test coverage

After hearing from multiple audience members that a ConvenientMD clinic told them they’d have to pay $175 for a COVID-19 test, rather than offering to bill insurance, NHPR wanted to talk to Dr. Mark Pundt, president and CMO of ConvenientMD Urgent Care about these claims. Pundt says that as a...
HEALTH SERVICES
lancasterbee.com

ECDOH delivers updated data on area COVID cases

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is providing an update on COVID-19 data. For the week ending October 2, 2021, ECDOH received reports for 1,787 new COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents. A 7% increase from the previous week. The COVID-19 case rate of 187 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days for the week ending September […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Frequency#Drydenwire
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCCI.com

Nearly 25% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 In Iowa are fully vaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latestCOVID-19 data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday shows a downward trend in hospitalizations. However, Dr. Leyla Best, an infectious disease specialist at Unity Point says Des Moines is actually seeing an increase in hospitalizations. Des Moines hospitals are treating 84...
IOWA STATE
theadvocate.com

Have COVID-19 vaccine questions? Here’s where to find the answers and most updated information

The coronavirus numbers in Louisiana have declined in recent weeks, but the state is not out of the woods yet. Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the state’s indoor mask mandate until at least Oct. 27, in large part because Louisiana’s COVID-19 case rate is about 2.5 times what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as high.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy