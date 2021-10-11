CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Three Guys Before The Game – Baylor Review (Episode 319)

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia football team begins its only bye week of the season with more questions than answers. Saturday’s loss at Baylor drops the Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) into unexpected territory. WVU’s promising performance at Oklahoma has been followed up with consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Baylor. The Mountaineer offense has averaged just 20-points in the last two games while the normally reliable defense allowed a season-high 45-points at Baylor.

