Three Guys Before The Game – Baylor Review (Episode 319)

The West Virginia football team begins its only bye week of the season with more questions than answers. Saturday’s loss at Baylor drops the Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) into unexpected territory. WVU’s promising performance at Oklahoma has been followed up with consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Baylor. The Mountaineer offense has averaged just 20-points in the last two games while the normally reliable defense allowed a season-high 45-points at Baylor.