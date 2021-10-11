CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers give up late lead, suffer blow at home to the Eagles, 21-18

By Walter Hermann
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPj36_0cO1F8Pb00

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After holding the lead for 90 percent of the game, the Panthers suffered a crushing loss Sunday at Bank of America Stadium falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-18.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts mounted the comeback in the 3rd quarter, rushing from 1 yard out to bring them within striking distance, and make the score 15-13 before the end of the 3rd quarter.

Hurts, in his second year in the NFL, would rush for another TD with just under 3 minutes to play and the Eagles were successful on a 2-point conversion to give Philadelphia 21-18 lead, its first of the game. The only score the Panthers would get in the entire second half came from the kicker.

A rough penalty late against the Panthers cost them as they were driving to try to regain the lead or tie when holding was called on guard JohnMiller with 2:07 to go, pushing Carolina back to their own 35-yard line. Darnold would throw his 3rd interception of the day on the next play.

The Panthers held a 15-6 lead at halftime thanks to a safety and a score from a rookie.

Both teams settled for first-quarter field goals before a 24-yard run from Chuba Hubbard took the Panthers into Eagles territory and ultimately, a first and goal. Sam Darnold would connect with the rookie tight end Tommy Tremble on a 5-yard completion for the touchdown and a 10-3 lead. Hubbard is temporarily filling in as the primary running back while Christian McCaffrey recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Eagles suffered a 15-yard personal foul penalty on a helmet-to-helmet hit against receiver DJ Moore, putting Carolina in the Philadelphia red zone. Zane Gonzalez would end up kicking another field goal.

Stephon Gilmore returns home to play for Carolina Panthers

A missed opportunity for the Panthers came towards the end of the first half when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball near their own endzone. The ball was kicked around by multiple Panthers players until they lost control and the ball went out of bounds resulting in a safety, and not a touchdown.

The Eagles would knock in a 58-yard FG to end the second quarter making the halftime score 15-6.

Hurts finished 22-37 passing with 198 passing yards and 2 rushing TDs. Darnold put up 177 passing yards on 21-37 passing with 3 interceptions and 1 TD.

Shaq Thompson was unavailable Sunday, sidelined with an apparent foot injury.

The Panthers travel to New York to face the Giants next Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles Suffer Major Blow Ahead Of Kickoff vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ already depleted offensive line took another hit today. Veteran right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for this afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnson has been made inactive due to an undisclosed personal matter. Philadelphia has not officially announced who will start in his place today.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles use blocked punt to stun Panthers, 21-18

For most of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia’s offense looked listless. The club had another touchdown wiped off the board due to penalty, after three such instances last week. But quarterback Jalen Hurts started heating up late in the third quarter. And then the Eagles blocked a punt to set up a late go-ahead touchdown.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
chatsports.com

Eagles battle back after ugly start to beat Panthers, 21 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-3 after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon! Final score: 21 to 18. It was an ugly start for the Birds, falling to a 12-point deficit at one point. But the defense settled in and then the special teams unit came up with a big punt block to set the Eagles up with the go-ahead score. Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t have his best game ever but he delivered when it mattered most.
NFL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

CHARLOTTE — Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Snap Losing Streak, Beat Panthers, 21-18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS) — The Eagles came back and beat the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, Sunday to snap their three-game losing streak. Steven Nelson’s interception with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Eagles to improve to 2-3 on the season. Jalen Hurts had a rough day overall, but his second rushing touchdown gave the Eagles the lead late in the fourth quarter. He went 22 for 37 for 198 passing yards and one interception to go along with his two rushing scores. Hurts also rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards. DeVonta Smith had a game-high 77 receiving yards on seven catches, while Quez Watkins had three catches for 48 yards. The Eagles defense had a solid outing after getting gashed by the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. T.J. Edwards blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter that set up Hurts’ go-ahead touchdown. Shaun Bradley recovered the punt. Darius Slay had his best day in his Eagles career with two interceptions, three tackles, and two pass deflections. The Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
93.1 WZAK

Panthers Crumble In Second Half; Fall To Eagles At Home

CHARLOTTE – The Philadelphia Eagles used 15 second-half points to complete a 4th-Quarter comeback on the Carolina Panthers, as the team from the city of brotherly love prevailed with a 21-18 victory at Bank of America Stadium. Jalen Hurts’ six-yard touchdown run with 2:38 to play in the fourth gave...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Philadelphia#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#The Philadelphia Eagles
Mercury

Follow Live: Eagles grab a late lead on Carolina

The Eagles go on the road today to North Carolina to face former Temple coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers. Can the Eagles right the ship?Follow along live during the game right here with inside information, stats and everything that happens during the game.
NFL
Derrick

Eagles' 21-18 comeback win typifies team's 'Dawg Mentality'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the “Dawg Mentality,” and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn’t move the ball and things were looking mighty bleak through most of the first three quarters.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Panthers: 18 winners, 4 losers, 2 IDKs

The Eagles’ Week 5 victory over the Panthers won’t go down as one of the most enjoyable wins in Philadelphia history. But, hey, the Birds ultimately got the win. Better yet, it’s time for everyone’s favorite postgame activity: winners, losers, and IDKs!. WINNERS. THE EAGLES. 2-3 looks a lot better...
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Panthers-Eagles live updates: Jalen Hurts capitalizes on late Carolina punting mistake

The Carolina Panthers lost last week, but they’re still in first place in the NFC South, tied atop the division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Next up for the Panthers (3-1), a week removed from their loss in Dallas, is another NFC East foe in the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). The Eagles have a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts who has passed for more than 325 yards in each of his past two games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nsjonline.com

Panthers squander lead, drop 2nd straight with loss to Eagles

CHARLOTTE — Jalen Hurts was quiet in the run game for the better part of three quarters, often handing off on zone-read options instead of keeping the ball. That all changed with the game on the line. Hurts took matters into his own hands, running for two second-half touchdowns on...
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles snap three-game skid with 21-18 victory in Carolina

It took a blocked punt, three interceptions and the will of Jalen Hurts for the Eagles to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. T.J. Edwards burst up the middle to snuff Joseph Charlton’s punt, the first such...
NFL
cbs17

Eagles rally from 12-point deficit to defeat Panthers, 21-18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak. After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Rapid Reactions: Panthers grounded by Eagles, 21-18

CHARLOTTE — At times this season, the Panthers flirted with disaster, but mostly avoided it. Sunday, all the small calamities caught up with them all at once, and turned into a big one. After leaving the door open with a familiar third-quarter malaise, the Panthers lost 21-18 to the Eagles...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 21, Carolina Panthers 18

Jalen Hurts was just good enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to pull out the 21-18 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings.
NFL
WJHL

WJHL

2K+
Followers
600
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy