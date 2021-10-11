CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update about OPDS Investigation

aclu-or.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2021, the ACLU of Oregon asked the Public Defense Services Commission (PDSC) to initiate an independent investigation of the Office of Public Defense Services (OPDS). We made this request after multiple women defense attorneys shared with us their experiences involving pay inequity and retaliation from OPDS. After we publicized this request for an investigation, several more women defense attorneys reached out to us with serious concerns about OPDS.

