Metroid Dread - Beating the Final Boss

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final boss of Metroid Dread is an endurance run with three phases. It's not an easy fight, but once you figure out his patterns, it becomes much more manageable. Here's how to beat Metroid Dread's final boss.

www.ign.com

nintendowire.com

Final Metroid Dread Report shows off the game’s audio and visual suite

We’re one day away from the long-awaited release of Metroid Dread, and Volume 10 of the Metroid Dread Report is here to get you even more excited to explore Planet ZDR. This final entry into the series highlights the game’s impressive visuals and audio design. The post details how they wanted Samus to look more agile, with proportions that emphasize her physical attributes as well as talking about how the environments needed to be engaging even after returning to an area with new abilities.
Polygon

Kraid boss fight (Cataris) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Cataris Kraid boss fight pits you against a chained, dragon-like monster. It’s much, much harder than your first fight against Corpius. Kraid boss fight guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight. We’ll help you defeat the dragon boss and claim the Diffusion Beam suit upgrade.
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Twin Robot Chozo Soldier Boss Battle - How To Beat Twin Chozo Soldier

Well now. This boss encounter takes the regular Robot Chozo Soldier who you've already encountered and destroyed and makes it a delightful pair. These two soldiers have the exact same moveset we've seen already: two fast dashes, one a fiery red affair that needs to be avoided at all costs and a white glowing one that needs to be countered where possible for ammo and health restocks. There's also the same array of charged blaster and regular blaster fire all of which is pretty easy to dodge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Spider Magnet, Phantom Cloak & Beat Corpius | Walkthrough Pt. 1

Welcome to ! After a disorienting start, you’ll gain free control of Samus. This is one game where you can absolutely get lost, so here’s the basics to help you navigate each area with as little extra commentary as possible. This is how to progress in the game — with pictures included to help you figure out where on the map you need to go next. Each time you unlock a new piece of equipment, the game generally wants you to use it, and figuring out exactly where you need to go can be complicated. Sometimes your next goal is very close. Other times you’ll have to travel all the way across the map… and there are no fast travel methods.
NME

‘Metroid Dread’ review: a phenomenal finale to Nintendo’s sci-fi saga

It’s been 19 years since the last original 2D Metroid game, Metroid Fusion, which launched way back in 2002. Since then the series has jumped into 3D with the Prime games, and revisited the classics in a couple of 2D remakes, but fans have been waiting two decades for plot threads first dangled on a Game Boy Advance to see their resolution.
Polygon

Corpius boss fight (Artaria) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Artaria Corpius boss fight pits you against a scorpion-like monster. It’s your first boss fight, and can pose quite the challenge. Corpius boss fight guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight. We’ll help you defeat the scorpion boss and claim the Phantom Cloak suit upgrade.
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread Stuck After Beating First Boss: Where to go when you get to Cataris

Players might find themselves stuck after beating the first boss. Getting the Phantom Cloak ability from Corpius lets Samus access the elevator that leads to the next area. However, once players get to Cataris, they might get stuck since it looks like all the paths are too hot for Samus to survive. Furthermore, the way ahead is well hidden, and many players won’t immediately notice how to access it.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Wide Beam, Morph Ball, Varia Suit & Beat Kraid | Walkthrough Pt. 2

Is about to get a whole lot more complicated. If you thought the first part was a maze, you’d better be ready for even more confusion — you’ll be weaving through multiple areas and back against before you can face off against the next boss of the game. We’ll be smashing an EMMI and taking on a returning old enemy. In Part 2, we’ll be focused on clearing out Cataris — Kraid’s Lair.
Polygon

Robot Chozo Soldier boss fight (Dairon) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Dairon (but also Ferenia) Robot Chozo Soldier boss fight pits you against a robot Chozo. It’s a fast-paced and quick boss battle, leaving you little room for error. Polygon’s Metroid Dread Robot Chozo Soldier guide will give you tips for every phase of the fight and teach you how to identify and respond to every attack.
Polygon

Drogyga boss fight (Burenia) – Metroid Dread guide

’s Burenia Drogyga boss fight pits you against a octopus-like monster. The twist this time is that you’re underwater. Polygon’s Metroid Dread Drogyga boss fight guide will give you tips for both phases of the fight and show you the moves to watch for and how to avoid them. We’ll help you defeat the Burenia boss.
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Bomb, Speed Booster, Grapple Beam & Beat Drogyga | Walkthrough Pt. 3

After defeating Kraid, Samus’s adventure takes us to many new (and old) locations. This is one section where we won’t blame you for getting lost. You’ll need to travel to new zones, backtrack through old ones, and finally get some real exposition about the story. You won’t even have to deal with too many EMMI for once! There are three major upgrades we’re hunting in this section; the Morph Ball Bomb, the Speed Booster, and the Grapple Beam.
wmleader.com

Metroid Dread player discovers easy Kraid boss battle technique

Metroid Dread brings back a classic villain in Kraid, the gigantic Space Pirate that Samus Aran previously battled in the original Metroid (and the Zero Mission remake) and Super Metroid. In Dread, Kraid is more unpleasant than ever, both in terms of demeanor and anatomy. And like many of the bosses in Metroid Dread, Kraid is kind of a pain in the ass! Players have already discovered a quick (and amusing) way to beat Kraid, but it involves a separate challenge to pull off.
waytoomany.games

Review – Metroid Dread

Can you believe it has been nearly twenty years since Metroid Fusion, the last original 2D Metroid? This factor alone is enough to make me love the fact that Metroid Dread exists. It is a return to form for the hugely influential franchise. Not only that, it’s the first Metroid game to be released after the resurgence of the metroidvania genre. Even though that is all thanks to the myriad of indie titles that are often even better than their sources of inspiration, such as Hollow Knight, Bloodstained, and most notably, Ori. Weirdly enough, it’s almost as if Dread is now the underdog when compared to its modern peers. Grandpa is back, so let’s see if it was worth the wait.
Nintendo Life

This Metroid Dread Boss Fight Trick Shows The Devs Knew You'd Break The Game

Has been talked about a lot over the past week, largely in positive terms. Plenty of us are still on a first playthrough, frantically running away from E.M.M.I foes and navigating our way around the rather sizeable map. For some, though, now it's time for optimising follow-up runs and potentially speedrunning; it's a game that seems very well suited to those players.
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Super Missile, Ice Missile, Swarm Missile & Beat Escue | Walkthrough Pt. 4

We’ve now entered the real meat of . There are multiple bosses as we explore the underground tunnels of Ghavoran and reach the mysterious Elun Vault. Along the way, we’ll be unlocking so many upgrades, I can’t even list them all in the title — you’ll get the Plasma Beam, the Ice Missile, the Swarm Missile, the Super Missile, the Pulse Radar, and more. That’s a whole lot of missile upgrades you’ll be getting all in very quick succession. This is also one of the more nonlinear sections of the game, so there’s no shame in getting lost.
IGN

Metroid Dread Includes a Secret Boss Death Just for Sequence Breakers

Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. In Metroid Dread, Samus once again runs into the space pirate monstrosity known as Kraid. It's one of the earlier boss fights and features two phases that will test your skill in the game up to that point. However, if you are able to go a bit out of your way to obtain the Grapple Beam and then the Morph Ball Bombs, you can dispatch this giant lizard in the blink of an eye.
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: How To Get Gravity Suit, Screw Attack & Beat Experiment Z-57 | Walkthrough Pt. 5

Samus’s adventure is literally cooling down in the next part of our adventure through. . When the thermal energy generator mysteriously goes offline, Samus has to navigate a refrozen section of previous maps. You’ll re-explore multiple locations this time, unlocking the depths of Burenia on your search for the best movement upgrades in the series. Finally, you’ll be able to get the all-powerful Screw Attack, which allows you to fly mid-air by timing your spin-jumps.
