Orange Selectboard recommends trick-or-treating hours of 5 to 8 p.m.
ORANGE — The Selectboard is recommending that trick-or-treating take place between 5 and 8 p.m. on Halloween night. During a meeting held on Zoom last week, Vice Chair Tom Smith made the suggestion and later followed it up with a motion for the board. Member Andrew Smith, in his first year in the position, asked if the board regulates trick-or-treating hours, with Chair Jane Peirce explaining that it is simply a recommendation.www.recorder.com
Comments / 0