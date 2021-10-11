CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Najee Harris All Smiles for Steelers Offensive Line

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were all smiles after their 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6.

Maybe no one more than running back Najee Harris, though. The first-round rookie had his first 100-yard performance of his NFL career, rushing 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't himself that he was happy for, though. Harris was all smiles because of the success of his offensive line.

The Steelers front five has received plenty of criticism during the first four weeks of the season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was sacked 10 times heading into Week 5 and the offense continued to struggle rushing the ball.

Week 5 told a different story.

"I was smiling for them," Harris said about his o-line. "Every time I see them smile. Because that's a good feeling right there. It makes you want to play better."

Watch Harris talk about his big men up front after the Steelers' win:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9Qrq_0cO1EWIl00

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2021 NFL season with a surprising victory over the Buffalo Bills. Since then, however, the Steelers have dropped three-straight games. The team looks completely inept on offense with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggling to adjust to the “new” offense. The Steelers have heard plenty of criticism...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Exits Game Against Denver Late in 4th Quarter

PITTSBURGH – Najee Harris’ big day ends early, as the Steelers rookie running back leaves Pittsburgh’s game against Denver with about 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Harris was announced as out with cramps. It appeared as if Harris was dealing with cramp issues most of the second half....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger makes honest admission on Najee Harris’ early performances this season

Regardless of which Pittsburgh Steelers player or coach one would ask, there is much optimism on rookie running back Najee Harris at this stage in the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recently lauded Harris following his standout performance in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, where he posted the first 100-plus rushing yards game of his career in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Najee Harris’ performances this season

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had the first standout performance of his career in the NFL during his team’s Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Much was talked about with Harris’ early-season performances this year. Coming into the matchup with Denver, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star posted a 46.3 rushing yards per game average and a 3.4 yards per rush attempt figure through Pittsburgh’s opening four games of the campaign.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Rushes for First Career 100-yard Game

PITTSBURGH — With an 18-yard run on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening drive of the second half Sunday, rookie running back Najee Harris eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time in his professional career. Harris has secured a new career-high in rushing for the second consecutive week. He rushed for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
AllSteelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris Questionable to Return vs. Broncos

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is questionable to return against the Denver Broncos due to cramps, the team announced. Harris did not join the offense during the team's fourth quarter drive with roughly four minutes remaining. Instead, he stood on the sideline with Benny Snell Jr. taking his place.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Najee Harris dealing with rare defeats

As you know, the Steelers will be trying to snap a 2-game losing streak Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. You might think that is unchartered territory for Najee Harris since, you know, he did play for Alabama and all. “Welcome to the bigs!” Mike Tomlin laughed when asked how Harris...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Najee Harris: ‘There’s Some [Holes] That I’ve Missed, Obviously’

When you are the worst in the entire industry in one particular area, you can rest assured that there is a multitude of factors contributing to that extreme negativity. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the worst rushing game in the NFL. While the offensive line has been a significant hindrance, however, you can count numerous other factors at play as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Najee Harris On Offense: ‘We’re Always One Block Away, One Read Away’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a lot of pressure heading into week four after dropping their past two games. There was some enthusiasm after they managed to unseat the Buffalo Bills on the road in week one, but since dropping games to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals (both of whom, admittedly, have three wins already), most have lost all confidence in this offense’s ability to move the ball. But the players still insist that they are so close.
NFL
steelersnow.com

With Run Game Bottled Up, Steelers Finding Ways to Keep Najee Harris Involved

PITTSBURGH — Rookie running back Najee Harris set a Steelers record with 14 receptions on Sunday, the most in team history by a running back. But that wasn’t the only way that Harris found his way into the record books for Sunday’s performance. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Harris...
NFL
chatsports.com

Merril Hoge: ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Could Truly Appreciate How Well’ Najee Harris Has Played

Things have been pretty underwhelming offensively for the Pittsburgh Steelers through three weeks of the 2021 season. A new offensive coordinator in Matt Canada, a nearly-entirely new offensive line up front, a new, No. 1 draft pick in the backfield and Najee Harris — all were supposed to kickstart a stagnant Steelers’ offense that closed the 2020 season with a whimper.
NFL
chatsports.com

Najee Harris Welcomes Chance To Be Receiving Threat

Attempting to make an impact in the running game has been a slow, tedious, and unrewarding process so far for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris. He has picked up just 123 rushing yards on 40 carries, barely over three yards per rush. 30 of his 40 attempts have gained fewer than four yards; of those, 25 were run fails.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Steelers have plenty of problems, but Najee Harris isn't one

Najee Harris probably won’t break the Steelers’ rookie rushing record. He might not score double-digit touchdowns. He almost certainly won’t make a play that will be remembered as maybe the best in NFL history. But does Harris have a real chance of being the Steelers’ best running back since Franco...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – RB Najee Harris – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Richmond Standard

NFL’s Najee Harris, 100 volunteers head up GRIP renovation

More than 100 volunteers showed up at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program’s (GRIP) homeless shelter and soup kitchen Tuesday, Oct. 5 to kick off what the organization called a “massive renovation” to its facilities and grounds. Among the swarm of volunteers leading the way were the Lowe’s 100 Home Towns project team, Hands On Bay Area, former GRIP resident and current Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Najee Harris (via Zoom) and his family, per the organization in a blog post.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
495
Followers
710
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy