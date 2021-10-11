Data center provider snaps up 34 acres in Rockland to expand in New York metro
Data center provider DataBank has acquired a 34-acre site in Rockland, New York, to expand its capacity in the New York metro region. The Dallas-headquartered company paid owner Skae Group $23 million for the site at 2000 Corporate Drive in Orangeburg. Skae Group bought it from Verizon in 2017 for $18.25 million, property records show. Rockland County Business Journal first reported the transaction.therealdeal.com
