Is 'Squid Game' merch about to turn us all into capitalist pigs?
Let’s play a game. Ask five of your friends what they’re going to be for Halloween, and let’s each make a guess on how many would ponder a costume related to Squid Game. After all, you wouldn’t have too much trouble purchasing one — you can buy official merchandise (and knock-offs) for the show through Netflix’s online store, countless other retailers including Amazon, and as it was recently announced, through an official partnership with another mass marketer, Walmart.www.mic.com
Comments / 0