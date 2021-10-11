CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 'Squid Game' merch about to turn us all into capitalist pigs?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s play a game. Ask five of your friends what they’re going to be for Halloween, and let’s each make a guess on how many would ponder a costume related to Squid Game. After all, you wouldn’t have too much trouble purchasing one — you can buy official merchandise (and knock-offs) for the show through Netflix’s online store, countless other retailers including Amazon, and as it was recently announced, through an official partnership with another mass marketer, Walmart.

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
A Sweet But Deadly 'Squid Game' Challenge Is All the Rage on TikTok

Squid Game is the Netflix’s newest streaming sensation, a chilling Korean show about working-class people who would rather complete in a bloody battle royale than be slowly crushed under the boot of capitalism. Naturally, this got the TikTok set thinking about how they would hack it in their very own Squid Game, namely the Dalgona Candy Challenge. On the show, players are tasked with carving shapes of various degrees of difficulty out of a Korean honeycomb candy similar to toffee. Each player is given a flat dalgona in a tin, which features the outline of the shape, and can only use...
Squid Game: Viewers sending money to bank account seen in final episode

Squid Game viewers have reportedly been sending money to a bank account featured in the final episode of the popular Netflix series.The number is mentioned in episode nine, when actor Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun wins the games and is given a bank card loaded with the cash prize.According to the show’s director, the details on the card match a real bank account belonging to one of the producers. “I heard that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 KRW (£0.3/$0.38) from people who watched the show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Insight, before revealing that the...
Players Chosen for a Real-Life Version of 'Squid Game'

Since its release last month, Netflix's original series Squid Game has become one of the most-watched shows on the platform, and it currently holds the No. 1 spot in the U.S. today. The gory survival drama, which stars South Korean talents Lee Jung-jae and Seong Gi-hun, follows a group of...
Massive Squid Game Episode 2 Easter egg reveals every death

Calling Squid Game a surprise hit would be an understatement. Not only is the dystopian series the most popular Korean series of the moment; it’s also set to dethrone Bridgerton to become the most popular Netflix original series ever. What makes Squid Game so popular? Vaulting over any language barriers,...
Woman Poos In Amazon Delivery Box To Teach Stranger A Lesson

A woman got revenge on a sneaky neighbourhood 'thief' who stole her Amazon packages from her doorstep by leaving a very unpleasant surprise. TikTok user Destiny Marin - who posts with the username @desticle - recounted her mum discovering who was responsible for the Amazon packages going missing. Watch the...
Here's where you can buy the iconic Squid Game merch including those green tracksuits

The aesthetic of Squid Game on Netflix is beautiful. Yeah sure the plot is wild and the scenes can get a little gory at times. But the outfits and the colour scheme are stunning. The entire show is beautifully shot. The pastel colours, striking costumes and even the impressive metal mask for the Front Man are all sensational. And with Squid Game being on it’s way to become Netflix’s most popular series of all time, people are genuinely buying merch.
Everything to know about 'Squid Game', the surprise Netflix hit series

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After a streak of sluggish subscriber growth, Netflix’s surprising run of foreign hits including South Korea’s Squid Game seems to have filled an important gap created by pandemic-related delays of Hollywood blockbusters. Three of the...
All the hints and clues to the Squid Game ending that you definitely missed

Remember just over a week ago when nobody had any idea what Squid Game was? Now it’s literally all everyone is talking about, and after you’ve watched the ending, you’ve probably gone straight to your group chat to tell everyone to watch Squid Game – if you hadn’t done that after episode one already.
'Squid Game' Drives Netflix Stock to All-Time High

Netflix’s popular survival K-drama Squid Game has catapulted the streaming platform’s stock to new highs, Forbes reported. The stock closed at $610.34 USD as of yesterday. Executives at the streaming service predicted that the Korean-language series will be Netflix’s most popular show ever, already ranking at #1 in several countries, including the United States, since it made its debut on September 17.
Netflix's 'Squid Game' Merch Isn't Halloween Costume Material

Netflix dropped a collection of Squid Game merchandise that's bafflingly devoid of numbered tracksuits, masks, or even burgundy coveralls. Capitalizing on recent fervor surrounding Squid Game, the Korean TV series that became an overnight sensation after hitting Netflix's home page, the streaming giant is selling a selection of T-shirts and hoodies printed with references to the show, such as the game's arena and the shapes printed on each guard's mask.
