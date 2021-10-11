Gallery: New images, details released for three-tower Cumulus site project
Chicago's Centrum Realty has released updated plans for a triple-tower project in the heart of downtown Nashville. The firm is planning two residential towers — one 32 stories and one 39 stories — on Rutledge Street and Second Avenue, as well as a 29-story hotel on Peabody Street, according to documents filed with the Metro Planning Department. (Permit data previously listed the heights as 45, 16 and 23 stories, respectively.)www.bizjournals.com
