CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California COVID death count tops 70,000 as the state emerges from latest virus surge

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9KRZ_0cO1EGQN00

California’s coronavirus death toll reached another once-unfathomable milestone — 70,000 people — on Monday as the state emerges from the latest infection surge with the lowest rate of new cases among all states.

Last year at this time, cases in the state started ticking up and by January California was in the throes of the worst spike of the pandemic and was the nation’s epicenter for the virus. Daily deaths approached 700.

The latest surge started in summer and was driven by the delta variant that primarily targeted the unvaccinated. At its worst during this spike, California’s average daily death count was in the low 100s.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed the state with 70,132 deaths by midday Monday. It’s the most in the nation, surpassing Texas by about 3,000 and Florida by 13,000, although California’s per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 people is well below the overall U.S. rate of 214.

“There’s very little if anything ever to compare that to,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, said of the level of deaths.

”Take a moment of silence and reflection on what that’s meant for Californians,” he said. “Families that have lost more than one family member, key breadwinners, people who couldn’t protect themselves.”

The most populous state is in a much better situation as it enters the colder months this year. It has been a national leader in vaccinations while others who survived the virus acquired a natural immunity that also helps prevent severe illness and death.

Even if there is a new surge, “the level of life-altering behaviors may be different this time around than we saw last winter,” Ghaly told The Associated Press.

He does not expect California to lock down as it did last year with business closures, social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions.

“That is not what we’re talking about,” he said. “I think vaccines plus masks in certain (indoor) settings is going to be a significant support of us getting through anything that COVID throws at us in the future.”

A year ago, “there were all these debates, should we have Halloween vs. no Halloween,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco. “I think this winter is going to be a lot better than last winter, especially in California.”

More than 70% of Californians are now fully vaccinated and another 8% partially so, she noted. That compares to about one-third who had antibodies against the coronavirus in February, before the rollout of vaccines and as California was recovering from a surge that strained hospitals to the breaking point.

Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Santa Cruz, projects that the current level of immunity is still too low to avert another surge, particularly because people are tired of safety precautions.

Still, “it will primarily be those people who have not been infected before and those who are not vaccinated that will suffer the highest consequences,” Kilpatrick said.

California was the first to impose a statewide stay-at-home order, in March 2020, and that aggressive action by Gov. Gavin Newsom was credited by many with sparing the state from the kind of surge that devastated New York City early in the pandemic.

But later Newsom faced criticism that he was too slow to remove restrictions on businesses and activities. He ultimately faced a recall election last month and voters overwhelmingly chose to keep him in office.

Even as cases fell, Newsom recently announced the nation’s first plan to require all eligible schoolchildren to be vaccinated. The state also requires masks in school.

But the state’s local governments have been imposing and lifting requirements on their own, creating a confusing patchwork of regulations.

In Los Angeles County, a vaccine requirement just took effect for customers at indoor bars, wineries and a small group of other businesses. But in the city of Los Angeles, a far more aggressive vaccine mandate that applies to virtually all indoor businesses is set to take effect next month. No counties around Los Angeles County have such mandates.

In Northern California, San Francisco and several nearby counties announced plans to begin easing masking requirements as conditions improve. On Friday, Newsom called that “an encouraging sign,” while also offering caution about moving too quickly.

“This time last year we were experiencing not dissimilar optimism, only to experience that winter surge,” he said.

California has the lowest per capita rate of new coronavirus cases in the country. It is one of only two states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates as having a “substantial” rate of transmission, which is a step below the “high” rate that all other states have.

California recorded 67 cases per 100,000 people in the last week; the nation’s average is 195. And the state’s positivity rate in the last seven days was 2.5% while the country averaged 6.1%

The rate at which each infected person spreads the disease, known as the R-effective, has been dropping steadily in California since mid-July and now is at 0.78 statewide. Anything below 1 means the number of infected persons will decrease.

Statewide, hospitalizations crested at nearly 22,200 and ICU admissions at almost 5,000 in January. There are now about 4,100 hospitalizations and 1,100 intensive care cases, down from 8,220 and 2,100, respectively, a month ago.

Gandhi thinks California is nearing levels where it could lift most precautions and accept living with a virus that won’t go away but one that isn’t likely to kill or seriously injure most vaccinated people. She said California seems unlikely to lift restrictions until children 5-11 are widely vaccinated and there are improvements in the rest of the nation.

Meantime, the upcoming flu season will present its own challenges as health care providers test patients to sort out common symptoms from the coronavirus.

Ghaly said the state has been preparing for a crush of testing. Dr. Lee Riley, chairman of the Division of Infectious Disease and Vaccinology at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health, expects problems.

“We’re probably going to overwhelm the testing service,” Riley said. Moreover, he said the flu can make even vaccinated people more susceptible to lung damage and other severe symptoms.

With that caution, Ghaly predicted that this winter the vaccinated, perhaps while masked, can “continue to move around the cabin, if you will, and enjoy some of the things that last year we didn’t get to enjoy.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 103

Michael Dickinson
3d ago

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. As soon as Americans are done surrendering their freedoms out of fear, we can get back to normal…

Reply(9)
24
Guest
3d ago

Biden has blood on his hands! Convict that criminal for his Dictator tactics. FORCED an experiment on all these ppl with the threat of violence, hiding like a coward behind legal immunity for him and his Big Pharma buddies, letting Fauci sell out the American people. People are dying from these vaccines and they get swept under the rug, names NEVER mentioned again. SAY THEIR NAMES!

Reply
4
Glenda Barton
3d ago

You're wrong. You missed the art in the article where it said Pfizer would still protect you against severe illness and death. Funny how you anti-vaxxers skip crucial information. I've seen this in a group of people I know. My friend in her 60's with health problems got Covid but barely got sick because she was vaccinated. However, a man who was in that cluster of infections was not vaccinated and he got very ill and died. Here's more information for you. Yes, a vaccinated person can get a breakthrough infection and pass it on to an unvaccinated person. But it's much less likely. Still, a lot of vaccinated people still wear masks in close quarters, being conscientious. If the unvaccinated person gets very sick and died, that's on them. Nots not the vaccinated persons fault, because the unvaccinated person can get it from anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated and presumably they know the risks or they're just swayed by conspiracies or Tucker Carlson and foolios like that.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Child tax credits: IRS to issue 4th round of monthly payments this week

The IRS is preparing to distribute another round of advance child tax credits this Friday. Last month, about 35 million American households received payments either by mail or direct deposit, according to the revenue service. And to date, more than 106 million payments have been made, totaling $46 billion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
INCOME TAX
KTLA.com

Rep. Adam Schiff talks new book ‘Midnight in Washington’

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Los Angeles Congressman who also chairs the House of Intelligence Committee, joined us live to discuss his new book “Midnight in Washington.”. The book is currently available on Amazon and all major bookstores. Visit Rep. Schiff’s website for more information or follow him on Twitter and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTLA.com

Oktoberfest returns to Big Bear Lake

Megan Telles was live in Big Bear Lake with details on the return of Oktoberfest. The German celebration is being held through Nov. 7, 2021. For more information and tickets, visit Big Bear Lake’s website. This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 12, 2021.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
Jordan's

Another Restriction For Unvaccinated People Making Them More Isolated.

Los Angeles has become the latest major city to announce it will pass its mandate to see anyone unvaccinated banned from entering indoor bars by early next month. Officials made a statement on September 15 that at least one dose of vaccine will need all customers and employees at bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges in Los Angeles County for entry to the venues of October 7. A second shot will be required for entry as of November 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#New York City#Johns Hopkins University#Californians#The Associated Press
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

California is paying people to stop using meth

Under capitalism, there is no incentive as powerful as money. It’s the reason most of us do anything besides eat, sleep, and watch anime. Lawmakers in California know this too, which is why they’ve started paying people battling a meth addiction every time they test negative for the drug, according to NPR.
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
966
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy