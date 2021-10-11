CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado-like East Texas ranch on sale for $12.9 million

By Plamedie Ifasso
Cover picture for the articleA newly listed ranch called Pine Mountain Lakes is reminiscent of Colorado or Montana but is not far from Dallas. Listed at $12.9 million, the Pine Mountain Lakes property features piney woods forest and three fully stocked and managed large fishing lakes. The terrain of the 800-acre property includes mountaintop mesas, overlooks and meadows. There are loops to a bigger lake paired with an island and electrical services.

