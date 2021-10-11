CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Play Deadly Games, Win Zero Prizes: Funniest “Squid Game” Tweets, Memes & Videos

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y90xm_0cO1ECtT00

Red light, GREEN LIGHT

By now, you’ve probably spiraled down the “Squid Game” rabbit hole as the insanely popular show trends toward becoming the streaming giant’s biggest series of all-time.

As you may have guessed, “ Bridgerton ” holds Netflix ‘s ratings record that almost certainly will be shattered by the provocative Korean Drama that exploded to No. 1 in 90 countries in only 10 days.

“Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO. “It’s only been out for nine days [at the time], and it’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

In “Squid Game,” 456 desperate people in dire need of money accept a mysterious invitation to join a game where the winner takes home 45.6 billion won ($38 million American dollars).

To win the cash and clean slate, participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play traditional Korean children’s game like Red Light, Green Light with DEATH as the consequence of losing.

At this point, there’s no escaping memes of the giant school girl robot that’s one of several reasons to watch the binge-worthy show.

Since 2019, non-English-language viewing in the U.S. has grown by 71% with 97% of Netflix’s US members watching at least one non-English-language title in the past year.

As for super popular K-dramas like “Squid Game,” US viewership has increased over 200% between 2019 and 2021.

What was your fave moment from the series? Would you want to see a second season? Tell us down below and peep the funniest “Squid Game” tweets, memes and videos on the flip.

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Netflix's Squid Game Makes Its Video Game Debut

Korean drama "Squid Game" is the #1 Netflix show in the U.S. as of October 7, 2021, and it's got everybody talking. Though there are plenty of moments in the gory, dystopian show that will make viewers squirm, it also raises deeper moral questions. There's a lot you might not know about "Squid Game" despite the fact that it's receiving critical and fan attention. Whether you're considering watching the trending show or have already figured out all its Easter eggs, it's clear that the "Squid Game" hype extends beyond the first season. Some viewers have already made the show their own through their fandom-related creations, including some work done by players of a popular online game.
COMICS
IGN

Squid Game Season 1 Video Review

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Brittany Vincent. Squid Game is one of the most exciting series to hit Netflix in some time. It mashes up the carefree, idyllic days of childhood with the brutal realism of adulthood as it forces everyday people to compete in life or death matches in a bid to potentially wipe out their debts. Equal parts gut-wrenching and squirm-inducing, it's a white-knuckle thriller, drama, and episodic psychological breakdown with a sickly pastel veneer. It's one of the most unique things you'll watch this year -- and maybe ever.
TV SERIES
IGN

Squid Games’ Games, Explained

One of the express joys of watching Squid Game, the hit South Korean survival drama blowing up on Netflix, is how the show twists childhood games into life-or-death contests. While some games from the show, like Tug-of-War, are popular across the globe, some of these games might not be all too familiar outside of South Korea. As someone who grew up on the playgrounds of Seoul, there is a deeper history behind the twisted, colorful competitions of Squid Game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
epicstream.com

Squid Game Fans Use Memes to React to Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Being Down

In response to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp being down, fans on Twitter have shared their reactions with memes inspired by Netflix's #1 show, Squid Game. On Monday, October 4, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp have all experienced major outages, but at the time of this writing, it looks like the issues have already been fixed. While people are waiting for these social media sites to get back live, several people on Twitter shared their reactions to the outages with Squid Game memes.
VIDEO GAMES
Time Out Global

The ‘if “Squid Game” was in London’ memes have arrived

‘Squid Game’, heard of it yet? If not you're about to (here, but also from all your mates). Netflix's next big thing – it's a South Korean survival drama where a group of 456 people are invited to play a series of children's games to win roughly 28.5 million quid (except it's Korean so 45.6 billion KRW (Korean won). However, there's only one winner. And for those who lose, there can be life-threatening consequences.
WORLD
Distractify

'Squid Game's' Prize Money Is Impressive, but It Comes With Sacrifices

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game. The games in Squid Game on Netflix are interesting for sure, but what viewers have questions about is the prize money. People in extreme financial difficulty in Korea risk it all for an opportunity to win a huge cash prize in the Squid Game series of competitions and with each game, the prize gets larger.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Deadly Games#Memes#Korean Drama#Non English#Red Light
NYLON

‘Squid Game’ Memes Are Taking Over The Internet

By now you know the drill. If there’s anything remotely popular happening in culture, the Twitter gods bequeath us with a never-ending stream of memes. Even when there’s an all-day Facebook and Instagram outage, Twitter is there as always to guide us spiritually and mentally through the throngs of pop culture. And there’s nothing more popular happening in pop culture right now than Squid Game, the South Korean Netflix show about a group of people facing crippling debt who play a deadly game in hopes of winning the a massive jackpot to be able to pay it off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

The best video games to play in 2021

And Deathloop have kicked off the 2021 end-of-year video game party, but it's far from over. We have much to look forward to in the coming months: Halo Infinite and a couple of cheeky Pokemon remakes, among others. But there are many great 2021 games to look back on, or play now for the first time before the blizzard of new titles hits.
VIDEO GAMES
The Tab

Here are 39 more Squid Game memes that are even wilder than the show itself

I am yet again here to say that I’m still not over Squid Game on Netflix. The twists? The turns? The heartbreak? The action? Truly incredible. And since the show was released, there have been more and more hilarious, soul destroying and painfully accurate memes about Squid Game that prove it’s not just a show, it is an entire moment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

These Hilarious 'Squid Game' Memes Make the Dark Series a Little Brighter

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Squid Game. Even if you've never watched the show, it's impossible to escape Squid Game on your feed these days. With the show reaching massive popularity around the world, there's no getting away from the cast's appearances on U.S. late-night television, articles upon articles breaking down the plot elements, and of course, plenty of memes to help wash down the intense feels from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy