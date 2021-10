The Capital Region of New York is one of the most generous areas in the country and I'm involved with a group that knows that first hand. The Real Men Wear Pink of the Capital Region has raised the most amount of money out of any Real Men Wear Pink group in the United States for the past two years. You would think Manhattan, Las Angelas, Miami, somewhere would out-do that group in the middle of New York state but the answer is no. The Capital Region is #1.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO