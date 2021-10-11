CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Unreal Deals: Save Big at These Hotels in California and Arizona

By Apeksha Bhateja
FodorsTravel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tourism industry is trying to bounce back from the blow of 2020. The deals and offers we’re witnessing these days are a testament to how far they’ll go to get travelers back on the road. In the U.S., the Delta variant has slowed things down, and people are opting for refundable and flexible bookings. That’s why we have scouted two more hotel deals for you that are fully refundable. You can book these now and travel later. If you decide to skip it, you will get your money back. And the best part? These hotels are in our two favorite states in the west: California and Arizona!

www.fodors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Northern California

This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

The small town of Nevada City is no stranger to hauntings. It’s renowned as one of the most haunted towns in all of Northern California, so that’s why it comes as no surprise that one of the nation’s most haunted hotels is located right here. The National Exchange Hotel (sometimes referred to as just the […] The post This Northern California Hotel Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEVADA CITY, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

California grocer acquires Arizona’s Bashas’ supermarkets

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The popular Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ Family of Stores says it has signed a deal to be acquired by Raley’s, an independent regional grocer based in California. Edward “Trey” Basha, president and chief executive officer of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and chief executive officer of Raley’s...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Only In Arizona

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arizona Hotel

After a long day of hiking at Phoenix Mountains Preserve, nothing feels better than jumping in the nearest swimming pool and letting the water take away all your aches and pains. You can do just that at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, located less than three miles from the park. The luxury hotel […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arizona Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Peter Greenberg Travel News

How Some Hotels Are Dealing with Housekeeping Shortages

Recently, at one hotel in Alabama, I was a guest at a hotel that had a housekeeping staff of zero. At another hotel in Chicago, I was informed that housekeeping only showed up in my room once every four days. What an unfortunate coincidence that I was only staying three nights.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Crawford
hospitalitynet.org

el PRADO Hotel Opens in Downtown Palo Alto, California

In partnership with Ferrado, el PRADO Hotel announces the grand opening of its new Spanish-inspired luxury property in the heart of downtown Palo Alto. The reflagged independent hotel and vibrant destination, formerly known as the Garden Court Hotel, features 62 guestrooms, ample indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and delicious seasonal food and beverage offerings in inviting new spaces. The renovation was overseen by award-winning hotel design firm, NICOLEHOLLIS, and structured with the discerning business and leisure traveler in mind.
PALO ALTO, CA
Time Out Global

The 11 best hotels on the Big Island

Infinity pools, volcanic lava, and beaches for days. These are the best hotels on the Big Island. There are some fantastic hotels on the Big Island. Hawaii is one of the world’s great tourist destinations, so this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, but the consistency and quality of the resorts, apartments, and boutiques here really are impressive. There is no shortage of choice on the Big Island, but we’re here to separate the good from the great when it comes to the hotels of Hawaii.
TRAVEL
spectrumnews1.com

California oil spill sparks race to save wildlife

The oil spill off the Orange County coast is affecting SoCal's beaches, estuaries and wetlands. Now, a frantic race is on to save the wildlife whose habitats are now slick with oil. In an interview for "LA Times Today," metro intern Robin Estrin joined host Lisa McRee with the story.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Mexican#Instagram#This Luxury Cruise#Tiburon
wamwamfm.com

Third Community Concert Show Presents Hotel California

Hotel California is coming to Washington, Indiana….The Washington Community Concert Series continues Saturday with a tribute to the Eagles at the WHS Auditorium. WAMW’s own DeWayne Shake is a member of the Community Concert Committee. DeWayne says that Hotel California is the original Eagles tribute band and is very good. DeWayne has been excited about this concert for weeks and encourages everyone to attend. Tickets for the Hotel California are $25 and can be purchased at the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce or the Springs Valley Bank. Tickets will also be available at the door. The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Only In Arizona

Few People Know One Of Arizona’s Largest Zoos Is Also An Amusement Park

Zoos and amusement parks are equally quintessential destinations for family fun, and Wildlife World in Litchfield Park offers both under one roof. Get up close and personal with creatures of the land, sea, and air, then unleash your inner thrill-seeker on amusement park rides such as a roller coaster and 100-foot-tall swings. Doesn’t that sound […] The post Few People Know One Of Arizona’s Largest Zoos Is Also An Amusement Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

This $125,000 Travel Package Lets You and 5 Friends Spend Thanksgiving Underwater in the Maldives

There are thousands of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, but few are quite as unique as the new underwater experience from Conrad Maldives. The luxury resort, which is located on idyllic Rangali Island, is giving one group of six the chance to spend the national holiday basking in the beauty of the Indian Ocean in myriad magical ways. The first-of-its-kind package, fittingly dubbed Under the Sea, features an exclusive five-night stay in the world’s first underwater villa, the Muraka. Opened in 2018, this expansive 6,000-square foot hideaway is like your very own private aquarium. Spread across two levels, it offers three generous...
WORLD
FodorsTravel

The World’s 20 Best Overwater Bungalows

These trendy and super-luxe oceanfront escapes make for an incredible getaway. There are many ways to escape and enjoy nature—whether on top of the Alps or at the foot of a volcano—but one way that seems to be on everyone’s travel bucket list is staying at an overwater bungalow. These rooms, perched above bodies of water, allow guests to experience nature uniquely by waking up and falling asleep to the sound of the waters below your private quarters. Often these elevated bungalows are found on the white sand beaches of the Maldives, Fiji, and French Polynesia, yet this list of the world’s very best overwater bungalows features surprising spots including Mexico, Switzerland, and Cambodia. With various amenities on offer from plunge pools to rooms with glass bottoms, and even floating breakfasts, check into the top overwater bungalows in the world.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy