Unreal Deals: Save Big at These Hotels in California and Arizona

The tourism industry is trying to bounce back from the blow of 2020. The deals and offers we’re witnessing these days are a testament to how far they’ll go to get travelers back on the road. In the U.S., the Delta variant has slowed things down, and people are opting for refundable and flexible bookings. That’s why we have scouted two more hotel deals for you that are fully refundable. You can book these now and travel later. If you decide to skip it, you will get your money back. And the best part? These hotels are in our two favorite states in the west: California and Arizona!