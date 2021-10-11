Office space renovations are underway for police jury staff
When several Bossier Parish Police Jury office staffers return from the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll find themselves heading for new surroundings at the parish courthouse. Renovations are underway on new offices and conference areas on the courthouse’s fourth floor, and staff of the police jury’s accounting department will be one group moving up. Office staff for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. l will also be headquartered in the newly renovated space.bossierpress.com
