After missing LSU’s game against Mississippi State, Derek Stingley Jr. saw his status up in the air ahead of the team’s game against Auburn on Saturday at Death Valley. Ed Orgeron provided an update on the star defensive back on Monday, stating that Stingley had seen a doctor to take a look at a foot injury the junior had suffered in the leadup to the contest against the Bulldogs. But with the visit by Auburn to Baton Rouge around the corner, the LSU coach on Thursday appeared to signal that it would be without the cornerback once more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO