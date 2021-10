With the 2021-22 season quickly approaching, CBS Sports on Wednesday released a full list of its top-68 college basketball teams, highlighted by Gonzaga at No. 1. The upcoming college basketball season will feature a plethora of talented freshman talent, plus a redemption tour for many of the programs — Illinois, Gonzaga and Michigan, to name a few — that came up just short last year. Plus, this season will be Mike Krzyzewski’s last at Duke, with the farewell tour in full swing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO