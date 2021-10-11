CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travis County, TX

District 25-6A volleyball update: Lake Travis tops Austin High, pulls even in first place

Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs (34-10, 8-1 District 26-6A) topped Austin High in arguably the biggest district match of the season 25-23, 26-28, 25-14, 25-23 and earned revenge from a five-set loss to the Maroons earlier in the season to pull even atop the district standings at 8-1. Arden Besecker knocked down an impressive 23 kills, with Avery Hamlin recording 16 shots and Brinkley Barker adding eight kills. Hamlin also had 30 assists and 23 digs, with Emily Contreras making 30 saves, Abby Teel pulling up 23 shots and Besecker adding 22 digs. Kiana Reed recorded 24 assists and 14 digs and Kendall Jurgens had six kills and three blocks.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Dulles outlasts Austin for third straight 20-6A win

The Dulles volleyball team has earned some key victories during the first round of the District 20-6A schedule, following a sweep of Travis with a five-set victory Sept. 28 against Austin. The wins placed the Vikings one game ahead of those teams in sole possession of third place at 4-2,...
SPORTS
Northern Virginia Daily

Falcons rally to top Bulldogs in district volleyball clash

WOODSTOCK -- The second meeting lived up to the hype. It looked like it would be a tightly contested contest from the start, and it was. On Wednesday night, Central defeated Luray at home 25-16, 24-26, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12. “Honestly, it was just all teamwork,” sophomore Bailey Sheetz said moments...
WOODSTOCK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Del Valle, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
Travis County, TX
Sports
City
Hays, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Travis 8th grade volleyball tops Eastern Hills in opener of KISD Tourney

The Travis Science Academy 8th grade A volleyball team traveled to Killeen on Thursday for their opening round game of the Killeen ISD Tournament. The “A” team defeated Eastern Hills Middle School by a score of 25-21, 25-19. The Lady Mustangs were led by Natalia Partida with 10 points, 5 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig while Yaretzi Grimaldo had 5 points, 2 aces and Ava Machuca with 3 points, 1 ace and 4 kills.
KILLEEN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Lake Travis hopes to pass district test against Hays

Through four games, Lake Travis’ passing game is still finding its groove. Could Friday’s visit from Hays be just what the doctor ordered?. In its most recent games against Hays, Lake Travis has taken to the air with great success. In 2020, Bo Edmundson passed for 459 yards against Hays, equaling Matthew Baldwin’s 2017 performance for the third-most passing yards in a game, also against Hays.
HAYS, TX
bossierpress.com

High school volleyball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway notch district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won district matches Thursday night. Airline defeated Pineville 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 in a District 1-I match at Airline. Haughton defeated Ouachita Parish 25-8, 25-5, 25-7 in a District 1-II match at Haughton. At Airline, Alex Knowles had 10 assists, seven digs and...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Team Of#Maroons#Hays The Hawks#Cavs#Rattlers
Houston Chronicle

FOOTBALL: Teams ready to rumble in District 13-6A

The six football teams of District 13-6A have at least one thing in common. After each team scheduled its bye in Week 6, College Park, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge, Willis, Grand Oaks and Conroe are rested, rejuvenated and rearing to go for the five-game district run starting this Thursday night.
FOOTBALL
Herald Democrat

College Roundup — Austin College volleyball tops Schreiner in four

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Austin College volleyball team capped its weekend against three Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference foes with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory against Schreiner. Riley Abernathy had 19 kills and 10 digs, Victoria Smith added 11 kills, Olivia Linton chipped in eight kills and Briana Barch finished...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
texashsfootball.com

Texas High School Top 25 Quarterbacks in 6A

There have been a ton of great performances in Texas high school football so far this season. Here is a look at the Top 25 Texas high school quarterbacks in 6A (in no particular order):. Conner Weigman, Cypress-Bridgeland:. Weigman has passed for 1652 yards, 15 TDs, and 5 INTs. He...
TEXAS STATE
schulenburgsticker.com

Lady Horns tied for first place midway through district schedule

The Lady Horns had an extra road trip last week but still managed to add a pair of 3-0 sweeps to their record. They had to go to Ganado twice after a power outage forced the junior varsity match to end early on Tuesday and caused the varsity contest to get moved to Wednesday. Leading Schulenburg in kills against the Maidens with seven was Meredith Magliolo. All with six apiece were Mackenzie…
GANADO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Liberty Hill hands Rouse first district volleyball loss

LEANDER — Liberty Hill was ready for Rouse. Having this match circled after opening District 25-5A play with a home loss to the Raiders a little more than three weeks ago, the Panthers played motivated volleyball Tuesday in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Rouse in a battle of the top two teams in the district at Rouse High School.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Lake Travis' defense forces four turnovers, scores twice in blowout win over Austin High

Max Swanson returned an interception for a touchdown on the second play of the game to lead Lake Travis to a 63-3 win over Austin High Oct. 7 at House Park. Sparked by Swanson’s interception, Lake Travis (5-1, 3-0 District 26-6A) forced four turnovers on the night and scored multiple defensive touchdowns for the second consecutive game. Josiah Estes returned a third-quarter interception 15 yards for a touchdown and also recovered a fumble. Jacob Glova added an interception as well.
AUSTIN, TX
News-Herald.com

High school volleyball Top of the Crop for Oct. 6

1: (1) Gilmour 13-3 2: (2) Lake Catholic 14-4 Watch List: Hawken (11-4), West Geauga (11-5), Mentor (8-7), Geneva (10-9) Crop Comments: Yes NDCL beat Lake Catholic. However when you look at the entire body of work from the season, the Cougars have a better resume over the Lions. The key points are with the pairs matches against Beaumont and Walsh Jesuit. Lake Catholic has defeated both teams in straight sets once this season with another match against the Blue Streaks and Warriors to come. On the other hand, NDCL lost both matches to Beaumont and one of their two matchups to Walsh, with one more remaining against the Warriors. Lake Catholic and NDCL are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 12. … Kirtland survived a scare against Hathaway Brown on Oct. 2 in five sets. Cardinal has also been playing well, as the Huskies have only dropped two sets in the past two weeks. Both teams are primed for the rematch between the top two teams in the CVC Valley Division on Oct. 7. … Beaumont recorded another victory over NDCL, this time in five sets, to move up to sixth. … In a huge WRC matchup, Kenston won over Chardon, who was undefeated, in straight sets. The win kept the Bombers undefeated in WRC play, and gave them the inside track to the conference title. … Mayfield had a good showing in its own Invitational with wins over Twinsburg and Perry before the Wildcats fell to Copley. … The final spot could have gone to one of three CVC teams, but Perry maintains its hold. Despite the loss to Geneva, wins over Hawken and West Geauga this season gave the nod to the Pirates.
KIRTLAND, OH
Laredo Morning Times

Second round of district play begins for 30-6A volleyball

If the first round of District 30-6A play was any indication of what is in store for the second round, Laredo will be in for a treat. United (6-0) sits solely in first place after it defeated Alexander on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs (5-1) are in second place while United South (4-2) comes in at third. Eagle Pass (3-3) is in fourth place while LBJ is a game back at fifth followed by Nixon (1-5) and Del Rio (0-6).
LAREDO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

District 25-6A football update: Cedar Ridge flashes defense, Hutto impresses

The Raiders (4-1, 2-0 District 25-6A) stayed perfect in district play with a 34-0 shutout of a Stony Point squad that has a dangerous offense. Aidan Liston threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns and Karlos Jackson ran for 104 yards and two scores while the Cedar Ridge defense kept the Tigers to just 172 yards, including less than 30 through the air. Dave Nwaneri paced the defense with eight tackles, one sack, three quarterback pressures and forced a fumble.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United, Alexander to battle for District 30-6A supremacy

Another chapter of the United-Alexander volleyball rivalry unfolds Saturday with sole possession of first place in District 30-6A on the line to close out the first round. The game sold out on Thursday in 90 minutes and no tickets are available at the door. The sold-out game is set for a 1 p.m. start at United High and doors will open at 12 p.m.
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy