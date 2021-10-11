District 25-6A volleyball update: Lake Travis tops Austin High, pulls even in first place

1: (1) Gilmour 13-3 2: (2) Lake Catholic 14-4 Watch List: Hawken (11-4), West Geauga (11-5), Mentor (8-7), Geneva (10-9) Crop Comments: Yes NDCL beat Lake Catholic. However when you look at the entire body of work from the season, the Cougars have a better resume over the Lions. The key points are with the pairs matches against Beaumont and Walsh Jesuit. Lake Catholic has defeated both teams in straight sets once this season with another match against the Blue Streaks and Warriors to come. On the other hand, NDCL lost both matches to Beaumont and one of their two matchups to Walsh, with one more remaining against the Warriors. Lake Catholic and NDCL are scheduled to meet again on Oct. 12. … Kirtland survived a scare against Hathaway Brown on Oct. 2 in five sets. Cardinal has also been playing well, as the Huskies have only dropped two sets in the past two weeks. Both teams are primed for the rematch between the top two teams in the CVC Valley Division on Oct. 7. … Beaumont recorded another victory over NDCL, this time in five sets, to move up to sixth. … In a huge WRC matchup, Kenston won over Chardon, who was undefeated, in straight sets. The win kept the Bombers undefeated in WRC play, and gave them the inside track to the conference title. … Mayfield had a good showing in its own Invitational with wins over Twinsburg and Perry before the Wildcats fell to Copley. … The final spot could have gone to one of three CVC teams, but Perry maintains its hold. Despite the loss to Geneva, wins over Hawken and West Geauga this season gave the nod to the Pirates.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO