Spotify teamed up with Coldplay this weekend to promote the band's forthcoming album "Music of the Spheres," by teasing fans with a cryptic billboard. Spotify users discovered the location through the Canvas feature on the new Coldplay track “My Universe.” Canvas (the short looping video that accompanies the track) revealed the clues via a video-art showcase. After locating the billboard, fans could find the full lyrics, for the first time, of the new track ‘"Biutyful."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO