Can Playing With Slime Actually Benefit Your Mental Health?

By Tessa Flores
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to grapple with rising rates of stress and anxiety ― whether it stems from the pandemic, work pressure, social media or any of the triggers in our lives ― we’re also finding new and unique ways to cope in the moment. Enter one of the more unconventional...

www.huffpost.com

Benzinga

Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues, Says UNM Study

Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Mental Wellness: Play offense in addressing your stress

Busy schedules, taking care of others, dysfunctional relationships, unrealistic expectations for ourselves and others, political differences, pandemic strain — all can bring about feelings of stress. It can even lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Even through intensely stressful times many of us can function. We go...
YOGA
Thrive Global

4 Ways Good Accounting Can Improve Your Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Accounting is often the least enjoyable part of running a business for many entrepreneurs. Many people who choose to be entrepreneurs are bent on creating a difference in the world by creating something revolutionary or by scratching their own itch and creating solutions to a problem they face on a daily basis. Because accounting can be the least enjoyable part, sometimes it gets the least amount of attention and that can often cause business owners and operators to struggle in taking their business to the levels they want to…
MENTAL HEALTH
People

4 Ways Moms Can Prioritize Mental Health

Anita Andrews is managing 13 Google calendars. The Philadelphia-based mom of two is an director at Adobe, and since Covid upended school, childcare, and life in general, Andrews has relied more heavily on schedules—including one for each of her daughters, one for her husband, and one titled "Me Time"—to keep her family organized, and herself stress-free. As stress-free as possible while juggling her kids' virtual school and a full-time job, that is.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
kingstonthisweek.com

Mental Health Matters: How we can advocate for mental-illness awareness

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Not long ago, a woman who had overcome a mental health crisis wrote a letter to a younger version of herself, detailing the challenges she would face. “Your grades will drop. You will actually get into academic probation,” Daisy...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

As the travel red list is mostly scrapped, why booking a holiday can boost your mental health

With 47 countries set to be removed from England’s red list, it almost feels like the world is opening up again.From October 11, travellers returning from countries including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand won’t have to spend £2,285 to stay 11 nights in hotel quarantine.Vaccines will also be recognised for a further 37 countries – including Brazil, India and Turkey – meaning if you’re double jabbed, you’ll be exempt from quarantine, the pre-departure test and the day-eight post-arrival test on your return to England.UPDATE: From Monday (11th Oct) 📅 I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list –...
TRAVEL
WKTV

These simple ways to focus on your mental health can make a huge difference

On this World Mental Health Day, the second of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clear that people -- most people -- are struggling. Across cultures, we were experiencing plenty of mental health issues well before the pandemic, including -- but not limited to -- undue stress and anxiety, poor self-esteem, eating issues, and family strife. All of these challenges have been exacerbated over the course of the past 18 months.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slime#Mental Health Counselor#Tiktok
Mercury News

How to Support Your Mental Health as the Seasons Change

Active Aging | Presented by: Physicians Medical Group of San Jose. As the days get shorter and colder and we welcome the festivities of fall, many older adults notice that they experience a change in energy levels and mood that feels like depression. If you’ve noticed a decline in your mental health when the seasons change, you’re not alone. Here’s a basic guide to understanding seasonal depression, its symptoms, and most importantly, how to cope with its effects so that you can take charge of your health.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiahealthline.org

Q&A: How Will California’s New 988 Mental Health Line Actually Work?

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. In September 2020, Congress passed bipartisan legislation creating a three-digit national suicide hotline: 988. Think of it as an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
Upworthy

The upside to living with mental illness

When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Escapism can wreck mental health

As in-person classes started up again last week, it did not take long for me to feel the stress of college. Essays needed to be submitted. Work needed to be completed. Endless studying seemed to be my future. The feeling of not being able to catch a break was overwhelming, and all I wanted to do was bury my neck in the sand.
YOGA
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
Vibe

6lack Launches Mental Health Campaign To Help BIPOC Communities

Following World Mental Health Day, 6LACK announced that he’s partnering with Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) and global therapy service BetterHelp in an effort for communities of color to gain better access to mental health resources and destigmatize mental health conversations. In the PSA, the East Atlanta Love Letter singer states, “This year took a toll on all of us. Mentally, it was rough and it’s not always easy getting the support we deserve. 1 in 3 Black adults who need mental health care don’t receive it. We need to change the system.” Not only will he feature his new...
ADVOCACY

