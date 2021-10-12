CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower

By Catherine Thorbecke
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caz7y_0cO18o8400

The former Facebook employee who testified before lawmakers last week will now address her concerns with Facebook's Oversight Board.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged blatant disregard from Facebook executives when they learned their platform could have harmful effects on democracy and the mental health of young people during her testimony before a Senate Commerce subcommittee last Tuesday.

MORE: Key takeaways from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen's Senate testimony

Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, accused Facebook of "choosing to prioritize its profits over people" in her opening statement before lawmakers.

"You can declare moral bankruptcy and we can figure out a fix [to] these things together because we solve problems together," Haugen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBc88_0cO18o8400
Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington, DC

Her remarks sparked a backlash toward Facebook from lawmakers and others on a range of issues, such as Facebook's ability to hold high-profile users accountable to its rules through its so-called "cross check" program, the effectiveness of which was called into question by a Wall Street Journal investigation .

"In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Ms. Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the board said in a statement Monday. "Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations."

The Oversight Board teased that "scrutinizing cross-check" will be among the issues discussed with Haugen. Further details on the upcoming meetings with Haugen were not immediately disclosed Monday.

"As the Board shared in September, we are currently looking into whether Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses on its ‘cross-check’ system and will share our analysis in our first release of quarterly transparency reports later this month," the panel said in a statement. "Facebook has also said it will ask the Board to review how cross-check can be improved and to offer recommendations."

MORE: Facebook is 'pausing' development of Instagram Kids amid mounting backlash

The Oversight Board was launched to operate independently of Facebook and it decides how the company handles controversial issues, such as the decision to ban former President Donald Trump . Critics though have questioned how much autonomy and power the panel actually possesses when regulating the tech giant.

Facebook has responded to critics who claim the board is an attempt to shirk regulation on its website, saying the Oversight Board is "not a panacea."

"Facebook sees the board as an important but single piece within a wider content moderation regime, which includes updated internet regulations," the company stated on its website .

In a statement on Twitter, Haugen said she welcomes the opportunity to meet with the Oversight Board.

"I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there," she wrote. "Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Facebook Oversight Board sternly criticizes the company’s collaboration in first transparency reports

Facebook’s Oversight Board issued a strong reprimand against the company in a set of quarterly reports Thursday, accusing it of not being “fully forthcoming” about a key program. The reports highlight the tense negotiations between the two entities, as the board tries to force greater transparency from the social media giant, despite its limited power.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Sign our petition and hold Facebook to account

We need to talk about Facebook. Today Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who claims the social media giant is knowingly harming the mental health of teenagers, took part in an online event to brief a group of Australian MPs led by Queensland MP Julian Simmonds. The discussion comes after documents leaked by Haugen appeared in the Wall Street Journal, and she testified before US Congress and appeared on 60 Minutes. Haugen says insiders know Facebook’s algorithms spread dangerous misinformation but the company is unwilling to act for fear of fewer clicks and lower profits. What do such claims mean for...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Shore News Network

‘Not Acceptable’: Facebook’s Oversight Board Says Company Hid Details On How It Privileges Popular Accounts

Facebook’s Oversight Board issued a transparency report Thursday scolding the tech giant for concealing details of its content review process and demanding more transparency. The report criticized Facebook for failing to disclose the existence of its “cross-check” content review system, the details of which were leaked to The Wall Street...
INTERNET
The Guardian

First Thing: Trump files lawsuit to keep Capitol riot documents secret

Donald Trump has sought to block the release of documents related to the Capitol attack on 6 January to a House committee investigating the incident, challenging Joe Biden’s initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, the former president said the committee’s request in August was “almost limitless...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Oversight Board#Washington Dc#Bankruptcies#Senate Commerce#Transportation#Wall Street Journal#The Oversight Board
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

429K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy