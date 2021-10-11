MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Welcomes New Gastroenterologist Tilak Baba

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO