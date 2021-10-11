MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Welcomes New Gastroenterologist Tilak Baba
CLINTON, Md. - MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Tilak Baba, MD. Dr. Baba attended medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, prior to completing an Internal Medicine residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He then obtained fellowship training in Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology at MedStar Georgetown.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0