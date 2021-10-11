Obituary: Anne Marie Rose Nadeau
Anne Marie Rose Nadeau, 62, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 6, 1958, the daughter of Archie and Anita (Lamontagne) Primeau. Anne was a lifelong resident of Berlin and a graduate of Berlin High School. For many years Anne worked in the cafeteria for Berlin Public Schools. She enjoyed ceramics, bowling, motorcycling in her younger years, and “glamping” at Rogers Campground in Lancaster. She also enjoyed cooking and hosting party’s and get-togethers for family and friends.www.conwaydailysun.com
