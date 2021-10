BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has been suspended by the Celtics and will not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night Smart’s suspension was for “breaching” a team rule, as first reported by Sham Charania of The Athletic. It was later revealed that Smart missed the team’s flight to Orlando earlier this week, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. First-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that Smart broke one of his new rules for this season, something that the team has talked about since Day 1. He added that Smart was “remorseful” for his error. “Marcus is one...

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO