Obituary: Kenneth C. Jones

Kenneth C. Jones, 57, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021. He was born in Boston, Mass. on Nov. 13, 1963, the son of the late Clarence I. and Patricia P. (Johnson) Jones and resided in Lynn, Mass. before moving to Berlin in 2002. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Lucille, and the Northern Lights. Ken was an excellent carpenter who enjoyed building things and was a jack of all trades. He loved animals, especially his beloved, Rosie. He was a friend to everyone and would give you the shirt off of his back. His laugh was contagious and he gave the best hugs. Ken especially loved his sons and teaching them to build anything and everything. His children were his pride and joy!