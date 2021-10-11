HutchCC nursing students benefit from scholarship
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Five Hutchinson Community College nursing students were each granted $1,500 scholarships from the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. This year’s scholarship recipients are Perla Chavez Carrillo, Karen Ibarra, Daniel Simental and Laci Sutton, all from Hutchinson, and Joel Hernandez from McPherson. Hernandez, Ibarra, Simental, and Sutton are pursuing degrees to become nurses (ADN) and Carrillo is enrolled in the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.hutchpost.com
