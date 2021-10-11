CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

HutchCC nursing students benefit from scholarship

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Five Hutchinson Community College nursing students were each granted $1,500 scholarships from the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. This year’s scholarship recipients are Perla Chavez Carrillo, Karen Ibarra, Daniel Simental and Laci Sutton, all from Hutchinson, and Joel Hernandez from McPherson. Hernandez, Ibarra, Simental, and Sutton are pursuing degrees to become nurses (ADN) and Carrillo is enrolled in the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

HutchCC to take action on new contract Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After several rounds of negotiations, Hutchinson Community College and its faculty have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. According to HutchCC President Dr. Carter File, the faculty approved the new contract last week and it will now go before the Board of Trustees for action during a regular meeting on Thursday. If the board gives approval, it will end a long round of negotiations that included both sides declaring an impasse Aug. 2. A mediator was brought in at that time to try to get both sides closer to an agreement.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Central Christian event coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School in Hutchinson has an introductory event for prospective parents coming up this weekend. "Saturday, October 16th from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., we are inviting families who are interested," said Superintendent Dr. John Walker. "It's really just kind of an informal time for people to come and hear about the school, what we're all about, what our curriculum is, what activities we offer."
Hutch Post

USD 308 board approves grant application

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was HMS-8’s turn to host Hutchinson USD 308 School Board members as part of Monday's meeting. The board approved what it hopes will be another tool in efforts to curb the pandemic in schools as members approved a grant application for a Test-To-Stay program. “If we...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 approves esports program

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 School Board approved a policy to administer Narcan when necessary. The agreement was approved during Monday's regular agenda session. Under the guidelines, the district will have Narcan (naloxone HCL) nasal spray available for administration to students, employees, or individuals in emergency situations for the treatment of an opioid-related overdose on school property or at a school-sponsored event. The program is similar to the one adopted by Hutchinson USD 308, although it will limit those who can administer the drug to nurses and eventually athletic trainers.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy