Loker and Frost Pick up Pioneer Athletes of the Week Honors

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Damon Loker of football and Peyton Frost of volleyball pick up this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week honors after their performances from 10/4 – 10/10. Loker, a freshman linebacker from Kimberly, Wisconsin, led the Pioneer defense through three quarters of shutout football in the 34-26 win over North Park on Saturday. Loker racked up season-high numbers in total tackles (12), solo tackles (6), tackles for loss (3.5), and sacks (1). This is the second time this season the freshman has had over 10 tackles in a game, and he leads the Pioneers in four defensive categories.