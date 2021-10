The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer team is looking to close out their regular season tonight getting their first win when they have a rematch with East Grand Forks. The Pirates are 0-12 on the year and looking to put their offense together against the Green Wave who beat the Pirates 1-0 back on September 23 in Crookston. East Grand Forks is 1-10 with the Crookston win their only victory. The match will be played on the East Grand Forks Senior High Field starting at 7:00 PM.

